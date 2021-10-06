Today’s Free Fire Codes: Oct 6, 2021; check out the codiguins of this wednesday

How about you take the day today to refresh your Free Fire skin library? Enjoy, because in this Wednesday, October 6, 2021 we post redemption codes for you to use. Go there, below we publish some codeguins.

Free Fire, Battle Royale’s most popular game has aesthetic elements that modify gameplay, and you can get them from the store or from using the Oct 6, 2021 redemption codes. Let’s see what the list of rewards is all about, which can range from weapon skins to cosmetic clothing.


These codes from the Free Fire that we list below, are the best option for you to add exclusive material without spending diamonds or virtual money, at Garena store. The process takes just a few minutes. How about trying?

Free Fire promo codes can only be redeemed today, October 6th, so we recommend turning on your smartphone, tablet or PC to claim them all as soon as possible.

free fire

Today’s Codes on October 6th

Come back in a moment, Click here to update this post with the codes!

All these digits and keys work 100% at the Free Fire and Free Fire Max. We have previously checked them on the corresponding Garena website to ensure they serve and give rewards.


Enjoy and check the codes we released yesterday.

Yesterday, October 5th Codes for Free Fire

  1. ETW3QT08S2HTLER0
  2. QVZ81CBP4V7L6KXM
  3. CM3A99QKXZKU7DR1
  4. BVRVVV35DF6JJPRH
  5. X2K75KPVTXHWLVKD
  6. 5P6MKSNAWGLEDEKC
  7. 8LUCEZ2T5U9JAR8B
  8. QUHWE2SQ5GE9TD48
  9. 5LQANE3PG0JN67DK
  10. JUWV3BXER1J41XEU
  11. U3LHMZVX6WV5T2LQ
  12. H4YWYUY3X23JFRQ9
  13. K7SL4XPSK48QL492
  14. DCULXMF1CF1QZ5RQ
  15. WE93ZFYHZHHR1RFV
  16. CJ7HZK8Y9S3JQF5T
  17. LXP7QD5FJBCKAMVH
  18. T2TNNA7WH61VLH20
  19. KJ70SPP6B40W3DUZ
  20. LLKJXFTHCHJ9532R
  21. KTABPUNVVBJU2CS4
  22. 3QW710Y1GMB332Z1
  23. 6T56KW39JU1VETLY
  24. Y4PSXNQDS9D1761Q
  25. RPWH2PARBESNRHCU
  26. HXPPLZWDXFURGB1E
  27. 9NRWYAGUZ7QEA9ZY
  28. U6Z2SXZV6PDTCT43
  29. VEATMPRZDUKSPZKL
  30. N6LPRSKJW0LAZSKJ
  31. XUFLBH64RXB9XS4T
  32. MKYJ7HDTD435J0CN
  33. 5458A0D3LXSAUWG6
  34. KS15ZUBJB9XD1P5R
  35. KFG7YDDK4Y215K54
  36. ZAMWLJNHFEH3BDBD
  37. MASGFF0N5S3WF1EL
  38. PAYYHMS8XPW1PKGY
  39. 9TF5H4Q2N8ZR4CL8
  40. 7UWUZ9Q2S06WQ72K
  41. 3RB3TFMDHFTYQU9E
  42. PZ0CJ85EURQZDYFF
  43. QTZHZ5WTH3MDP9G5
  44. WM3ZGGG4VC0H1NDV
  45. RWFQYD8V918XXAC9
  46. 182FS65NBRW1DPVH
  47. CASSY1S911Q8AURA
  48. D6339MLZZQLC1ZCH
  49. R2KDPJPNTB9AAUMB
  50. SN0HAFEX7HX6L9AG
  51. G4JB6EZZEXVBCDPG
  52. VWD2TDMRCSN9AW6D

You should take into account that these codes expire soon, so you must hurry to validate them. These can be activated as soon as they have not been used before or whose origin resides in generators of code fake.

