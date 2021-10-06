Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline is Ubisoft’s new free-to-play battleroyale

Here’s Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline

On its official YouTube channel, French developer Ubisoft revealed the Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline, the new game free-to-play battleroyale of the developer.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline will be released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S coming soon, but a demo should be released on PC later this year. O battleroyal should be completely free, compatibility with cross play and will support more than 100 players divided into three teams. Ubisoft also highlighted that teamwork is paramount to winning the battle. Check out the trailer:

