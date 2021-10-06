Tom Hardy returns in the new ‘Venom’: ‘I signed a contract, I had no choice’ – 06/10/2021

The Hollywood game works more or less like this. When giving interviews talking about a release, the stars put on the salesman’s hat and take great care when it comes to browning the pill. Even when the movie isn’t that great, everyone plays their part.

Except Tom Hardy.

In “Venom – Time of Carnage”, he sets his first sequel, reprising the role of Eddie Brock, a reporter who becomes host to an alien symbiote with an appetite to devour heads.

Although the film, based on the character created in the Spider-Man comic books, grossed nearly $900 million in 2018, the response from critics and fans was disastrous, perhaps the worst in Hardy’s career.

Tom Hardy took the helm in ‘Venom: Time of Carnage’ Image: ©Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett

We imagine, then, that returning for a sequel is an artistic matter, to observe what didn’t work the first time and try to correct the course in a second attempt. Right? Well, wrong.

“I signed on to do three movies, so by contract I had to come back,” he snaps, holding back his laughter in the burst of sincerity. “That’s the truth!” Hardy takes a breath and ponders the reception of the first film: “It all depended on success, and it will be judged.”

“Some people, the critics didn’t like it, and that’s fine. The audience liked it, which was amazing,” he continues. “So we decided to see what worked, why these things worked, what went wrong and how to do it better. Because the second movie was going to happen anyway!”

Andy Serkis directs Tom Hardy in ‘Venom: Time for Carnage’ Image: JAY MAIDMENT

Hardy then decided to take matters into his own hands. Alongside screenwriter Kelly Marcel, the actor suggested a new story to the studio, one that involved the character Cletus Cassady. “They agreed, so I saw myself as part of that process,” he explains, justifying his credit as author of the story. “I was more involved, so the process was solving problems and looking for solutions.”

The project, however, still needed a director. Ruben Fleischer, responsible for the first “Venom”, had his schedule taken by “Zumbilândia: Shoot Twice” and with the pre-production of the videogame adaptation “Uncharted”. Actor Andy Serkis, who was slowly flirting with more work behind the camera, was chosen.

“I wanted to develop Eddie and Venom as a real symbiotic couple,” laughs the director. “With all the flaws and glories of a complex relationship.” That relationship is shaken by the arrival of Carnage, a symbiote with a killer instinct played by Woody Harrelson.

“The first movie had a darker side,” continues Serkis. “Carnificina’s color, an extremely saturated red, and the infusion of energy it brought allowed me a visual and tone change, with everything more colorful and humorous. 1980s as ‘Um Cop da Pesada’.”

Carnage, the murderous symbiote in all its glory Image: Courtesy of Sony Pictures

“Venom: Carnage Time”, although starring Marvel characters, is not part of the studio’s cinematic universe – at least not yet. “We’d love to be a part of the party,” jokes Hardy. “Or at least get invited to this party.”

Hardy carefully measures his words when he talks about Marvel’s greater scope in film, and how his version of Venom still can’t play on the same playground. Even though there is a suggestion in the new film that these barriers can be broken.

“Imagine all the characters in Marvel, so many different people, and everyone literally becoming Venom,” he teases. “I know, and you know, there are people who could make this a reality. I think a lot of people want that to happen. So we just hold our breath and wait.”