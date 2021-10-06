Tomb Raider Reloaded: Lara’s mobile game is already in early access

Longtime fans of tomb Raider maybe they won’t be so happy to know that Lara Croft’s next adventure will be on cell phones. Tomb Raider Reloaded, a top-down version of mobile tomb exploration, is already in early access in some countries, such as Canada.

In addition to the video above, which shows how the gameplay of Tomb Raider Reloaded, we also have the report of a Resetera user who played the game and brings more details of its mechanics.

The post is signed by krae_man, who explains that the title brings all the mechanics you would expect in a mobile game, listing:

Tickets to be able to play that come back over time or you can pay to restore right away

Watch ads to retry a stage or to skip timeouts

Several different currencies

loot boxes

Daily log in bonus

Tomb Raider with typical mobile game mechanicsSource: Resetera

The player also comments that the game doesn’t have many puzzles. He estimates an average of one puzzle for every ten stage screens, give or take. And the puzzle only serves to give some game coins.

The comments in the thread about early access from Tomb Raider Reloaded they are mostly negative or disappointed. Comparisons were made with another popular mobile game, called Archer, which is similar not only in the mechanics, but even in the aesthetics and visuals of the game.