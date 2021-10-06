Top 10: AnTuTu chooses September’s most powerful high-end cell phones

The August ranking of AnTuTu came out at the beginning of September, and now it’s time for us to know which phones have been the most powerful this past month. The list is dominated by devices with the Snapdragon 888 and 888 Plus processors. Check now what they are.
And who appeared to lead the list was the Red Magic 6s Pro, with Snapdragon 888 Plus, 12 GB of RAM earning 857918 points. With that, the Black Shark 4 Pro, which was at the top of the August list, dropped to second place, with the Snapdragon 888 reaching 837715 points. This second place stands up to competition from vivo X70 Pro Plus and iQOO 8 Pro, which have the more powerful Snapdragon 888 Plus — and which come in third and fourth place respectively. The processor reappears on Asus ROG Phone 5s (5th) on Xiaomi Mix 4 (10th).
The other places in the ranking are composed by iQOO 8 (6th), OnePlus 9 Pro (7th), OnePlus 9 (8th) and GT realme (9th).
According to AnTuTu, the top 10 is created based on the averages of the scores collected between September 1st and September 30th, 2021.
Is your cell phone on any of these lists? Tell us what it is in the comments!
