Treasury Direct: government bond rates rise in this 4th; inflation papers pay the highest return for the year

SAO PAULO – After a day of greater relief in world markets, this Wednesday (6) session is marked by the return of risk aversion. On the external scene, fears that inflation will be more persistent around the world gain strength along with the advance of the energy crisis in Europe and with the approach of the withdrawal of monetary stimuli in the United States, which should take place in November.

The local scene is one of uncertainties on the fiscal front, with discussions around Auxílio Brasil, the new text of the tax reform and about proposals to lower fuel prices. Allied to this, investors reflect even more an activity data well below expectations by the market: the volume of sales in retail trade in August.

The reflection of the external bad mood and the uncertainties in the internal scenario can also be seen in the public bonds market, which operates with an increase in rates this Wednesday.

The highlight is the premiums offered by inflation-linked securities, which offer returns of up to 5.09%, in the first update this morning, as is the case of the IPCA+ Treasury, maturing in 2055 and paying semiannual interest.

This is the highest premium ever awarded for this bond in 2021 – yesterday, the same paper paid an interest of 5.02%. The IPCA+ Treasury with maturity in 2055 started to be traded in February 2020 and, last year, the highest return it offered was 5.17% per annum, in March.

At the same time, the real interest offered by the Treasury IPCA+ maturing in 2040 and paying semiannual interest was 5.03%, against 4.96% in the previous session. This was the highest percentage paid for this title since it was offered in February 2020.

Among preset papers, the yield on bonds maturing in 2026, for example, was 10.57% per year, in the first update of the day, against 10.49% in the Tuesday session (5).

The interest paid on the fixed rate bond maturing in 2031, in turn, was 11.15%, above the 11.07% registered a day earlier.

Check the prices and updated rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto this Wednesday morning (6):

Retail and IGP-DI

The highlight of the local economic agenda is the volume of retail trade sales, which dropped 3.1% in August compared to the previous month. The information was presented this Wednesday (6) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). This is the first drop after four positive months.

In the year, the retail accumulates high of 5.1%. In the last twelve months, the growth is 5.0%. In comparison with August 2020, retail trade had a drop of 4.1%, after five consecutive positive rates.

According to Refinitiv consensus, the expectation was for a 0.7% increase in sales in August compared to July and a 2% increase in front of August 2020.

Also today, data referring to the General Price Index (IGP-DI) was released. According to the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), the indicator dropped 0.55% in September, decelerating in relation to August.

The fall in commodity prices in the period, especially iron ore, contributed to this performance. However, the index accumulates high of 15.12% in the year and 23.43% in 12 months.

Fuels, Bolsa Família and tax reform

In the political field, the novelty is in the new text of the tax reform. Yesterday (5), rapporteur Roberto Rocha (PSDB-MA) presented a more comprehensive proposal than the previous ones.

The Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) 110 represents a broad reform of taxes that affect consumption, with the unification of federal, state and municipal taxes. The rapporteur states that the rates will be defined by a complementary law, in order to ensure the autonomy of the states.

“Each state will have autonomy to define its rates,” said Rocha at an event with Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), president of the Senate, and Paulo Guedes, minister of the economy.

Discussions around fuel prices are also going full steam ahead. This Tuesday, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber, presented a proposal to try to reduce the impact on the final consumer of increases in fuel prices, based on a change in the form of ICMS taxation on the input .

The expectation of the president of the Chamber is that the proposal will be voted on next Tuesday (13th).

According to Lira, the change in calculation will consider the average fuel prices over the past two years. Each state would apply its ICMS rate on this average price.

In his calculations, the measure could lower the price of gasoline by up to 8%, and alcohol and diesel, by 7% and 3.7%, respectively.

Also on the eve (5), President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned with vetoes the bill that authorizes the government to use the income tax reform as a source of funds to compensate for the creation of Auxílio Brasil, which should replace Bolsa Família.

The law makes changes to the 2021 Budget Guidelines Law (LDO 2021), with the aim of making Brazil Aid feasible. The adjustments will be valid for this fiscal year only.

In addition, the defense of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes informed yesterday that he will file with the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) petitions clarifying that the head of the ministry did not act in a way that would characterize a conflict interests and that its activities were lawful and in accordance with the code of conduct of the high federal administration.

outdoor scene

Meanwhile on the international radar, the American futures indices and European stock exchanges have a significant retreat on Wednesday (6), after reversing losses the day before.

In the United States, the highlight is the release of private sector employment data. According to a survey with seasonal adjustments by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP, its acronym in English), the sector created 568,000 jobs in September.

The number came well above the expectations of analysts consulted by the Wall Street Journal, which predicted the creation of 425,000 jobs in the last month. On the other hand, the ADP slightly revised its estimate of job creation in August downwards, from 374,000 to 340,000.

The ADP survey is considered a preview of the US payroll report, which includes public sector data and will be released on Friday (8).

Also in the United States, the yield on US Treasury bonds rose sharply yesterday, briefly reaching 1.56%, a three-and-a-half-month record. Inflation fears continue to weigh on global markets.

Asian markets were mostly bearish as the mood rose in the session as US bond yields advanced amid concerns about the energy crisis.

In Europe, the European Commission defended, in response to the energy crisis, that the Member States of the European Union (EU) should temporarily ease taxes on families and finance small businesses, also announcing a reform in the gas market.

