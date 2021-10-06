Treasury Direct: government bonds operate in high on this 3rd; inflation papers offer a rate of 5.02%

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – A day after a sharp fall in stock markets around the world, this Tuesday (5) session is one of lower risk aversion. The local scene, however, still inspires care.

Investors pass on below-expected data for Brazilian industrial production in August. The market also monitors the summoning of the Minister of Economy by the Chamber Committee, and the invitation to the president of the Central Bank to speak at the Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) of the Senate. The two were called to provide clarification on offshore in tax havens.

On the external scene, the market continues to follow the stalemate over the US debt ceiling and the rise in oil prices, which reached the highest level in seven years. The perception that the world is approaching a stagflation scenario (rising inflation, with a stagnant economy) also raises fear among investors.

In this context, most of the Treasury Direct publics operate with high rates in the afternoon of this Tuesday (5). The highlight is the premiums paid for inflation-linked securities.

In the update at 3:30 pm, the real interest offered by the Treasury IPCA+ maturing in 2026 was 4.73% per year, against 4.66% in the early morning. A day earlier, the paper offered a real return of 4.64%. The real return of the IPCA Treasury, maturing in 2055 and paying semiannual interest, was 5.02%, in line with the 5.01% seen a day earlier.

Among preset papers, the yield on bonds maturing in 2024, for example, was 10.20% per annum in the afternoon, above the 10.17% per annum seen at the opening of negotiations. On Monday afternoon, the paper offered a 10.16% premium.

The interest paid on the fixed rate bond maturing in 2031, in turn, was 11.07%. A day earlier, the bond offered a return of 11.05%.

Check the prices and updated rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto this Tuesday afternoon (5):

Industrial production

On the local economic agenda, the market reflects the release this Tuesday (5) of industrial production data by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). According to the organ, the industry retreated 0.7% in August compared to July. It was the third month in a row of fall.

With the August result, the industry is 2.9% below the level of February last year, in the pre-pandemic scenario, and 19.1% below the record level registered in May 2011. Industrial production also contracted 0 .7% compared to August 2020.

In the year, the sector accumulates gain of 9.2% and 7.2% in the last 12 months. The fall registered in August was disseminated by three of the four major economic categories and by most (15) of the 26 sectors investigated by the indicator.

The data came out worse than expected. The expectation of analysts heard by Refinitiv was a drop of 0.4% in the monthly comparison, and stability in the annual comparison.

Pandora Papers, Inflation and Fuels

Meanwhile on the political front, the highlight is the news that the Chamber’s Committee on Labor, Administration and Public Service approved on Tuesday (5) the summons of Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, to explain the financial movements through offshore in tax haven.

The minister was also invited by the Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) of the Senate, alongside the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, to respond on the same issue. Both were cited in reports from the Pandora Papers case, which was released by an international press consortium over the weekend.

Yesterday (4), the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) had already determined the establishment of preliminary investigations to investigate offshore linked to Campos Neto and Guedes.

According to the PGR’s office, the procedure is called “factual news”, which corresponds to an initial investigation of the case in which there is still no indication that any authority has committed a crime.

In a statement, the Ministry of Economy said that all of Guedes’ activities in the private sector before assuming the portfolio was declared to the Federal Revenue, the Public Ethics Commission and other competent bodies. He also added that she respected the law and was guided by ethics.

When asked about your company offshore during the newspaper’s live Economic value held on Monday, Campos Neto once again said that it is “everything declared”. The BC president also stated that he has not made “any remittances to the company since he arrived in government.”

At the same time, the president of the monetary authority was also asked about the progress of inflation and responded saying that the focus is on next year and that “the Selic will increase as necessary, we are not going to change the framework”.

Campos Neto again said that the BC does not believe in an adjusted target, as has been mentioned by some economists. “With our pace of action, we take inflation to target,” he defended, reiterating that the peak of inflation in the 12-month period should be in September.

Still on the radar, Arthur Lira, president of the Chamber, met with party leaders on Monday night to seek a solution to the rise in fuel prices. The conversations would be at the preliminary stage, but the first two ideas have obstacles.

According to the newspaper’s poll Economic value, the creation of a fixed value for the ICMS would need to be processed through the PEC and would be resisted in the Senate, where governors have greater influence. The creation of a stabilization fund, on the other hand, lacks a clear source of financing, in addition to resisting Guedes.

China and United States

On the external scene, the market’s radar monitors discussions around the possibility of raising or suspending the US debt limit.

Last week, the Treasury Department warned that lawmakers must reach an agreement by Oct. 18. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said again this morning that if this deadline is not met, the US economy could go into recession.

Also in the United States, the purchasing managers index (PMI) of the American services sector fell from 55.1 points in August to 54.9 points, in the final reading of September, as disclosed on Tuesday (5), IHS Markit. Analysts heard by Wall Street Journal predicted that the indicator would be at 54.4 points.

The composite PMI, which takes into account the service sectors and industry, dropped from 55.4 in August to 55.0 in September.

Also pay attention to some commodities. Oil prices, for example, rose again on Tuesday (5). The rise is especially driven by the decision taken yesterday by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Allies (OPEC+), which maintained the production level for November at 400,000 barrels of oil per day.

At around 3:00 pm, Brent oil futures contracts maturing in December were trading up 1.69%, quoted at US$82.64.

Calculate your income with REITs Download a free spreadsheet that shows the Download a free spreadsheet that shows the return with dividends of a portfolio of real estate funds

Related