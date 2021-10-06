Twitch: Anonymous hacker exposes payments from platform streamers

An anonymous hacker exposed, in a torrent of more than 125 GB this Wednesday (6), a series of confidential information about Twitch, including the source code of the site and the payments of the platform’s streamers. The information was discovered by the VGC, which found that the company is already aware of what had happened.

Information about payments for streamers on the platform refer to the month of August 2019 until October this year. Some well-known streamers stand out among the highest paid in this period, such as xQc, which appears with US$ 8.45 million in subscription and bit payments on the platform during this period.

Continue after advertising The gross payouts of the top 100 highest-paid Twitch streamers from August 2019 until October 2021: pic.twitter.com/3Lj9pb2aBl — KnowSomething (@KnowS0mething) October 6, 2021

The Critical Role RPG channel is number one, with over $9.62 million.

It is worth remembering that the values ​​include only payments mediated by Twitch, not including donations and occasional sponsorship contracts from each streamer.

Twitter users reported that among the information disclosed are also encrypted passwords. Therefore, for Twitch streamers, it is recommended that they change their password, enable two-factor authentication, and exchange stream keys on the platform.

https://t.co/7vTDeRA9vt got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing. — Sinoc (@Sinoc229) October 6, 2021

In his original 4chan post along with all the files, the hacker cited his motivation for this as “promoting more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space” since “their community is a disgusting toxic cesspool”.

So far, Twitch has not taken a global stance on what happened. We will update the story as more information becomes available to the public.