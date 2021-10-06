Twitch: Anonymous hacker exposes payments from platform streamers

An anonymous hacker exposed, in a torrent of more than 125 GB this Wednesday (6), a series of confidential information about Twitch, including the source code of the site and the payments of the platform’s streamers. The information was discovered by the VGC, which found that the company is already aware of what had happened.

Information about payments for streamers on the platform refer to the month of August 2019 until October this year. Some well-known streamers stand out among the highest paid in this period, such as xQc, which appears with US$ 8.45 million in subscription and bit payments on the platform during this period.

The Critical Role RPG channel is number one, with over $9.62 million.

It is worth remembering that the values ​​include only payments mediated by Twitch, not including donations and occasional sponsorship contracts from each streamer.

Twitter users reported that among the information disclosed are also encrypted passwords. Therefore, for Twitch streamers, it is recommended that they change their password, enable two-factor authentication, and exchange stream keys on the platform.

In his original 4chan post along with all the files, the hacker cited his motivation for this as “promoting more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space” since “their community is a disgusting toxic cesspool”.

Twitch Hacker

So far, Twitch has not taken a global stance on what happened. We will update the story as more information becomes available to the public.