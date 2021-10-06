Twitch is hacked and has full source code leaked onto the internet

An anonymous cybercriminal claims to have leaked all source code, including Twitch’s streamer payment reports. The user posted the 125GB link on 4chan on Wednesday (6) saying the purpose of the leak is to “promote disruption and competition in the online streaming space” as the “community [da Twitch] it’s a disgusting toxic cesspool.”

In addition to information about the platform and its users, the leak also revealed that Amazon Game Studios was working on a platform to compete with Steam. So far, there are no more details about the supposed game store, but the project was leaked with the codename “Vapor”.

According to the criminal, the file includes:

All Twitch source code

Comment history since “the beginning of the platform”

2019 Breeder Payment Reports

Twitch clients for mobile, desktop and consoles

Internal AWS SDKs and Services used by Twitch

“All other properties owned by Twitch” including the IGDB and CurseForge

Supposed competitor of Steam, codenamed Vapor, of the AGS

Built-in security tools

In the documents, it is possible to see that famous streamers on the platform, such as Shroud, Nickmercs and DrLupo, made millions of dollars with content on the site. An anonymous source told VGC that the information is legitimate. In the post, leaker states that this is only the first part of the content he wants to make available.

Apparently, Twitch is already aware of what happened, but has not yet commented.