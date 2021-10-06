Twitch Leak Reveals Streamers Earnings and Steam Rival Plans | Games

Twitch suffered this Wednesday (6) a data leak. The hacked information ranges from the platform’s source code, through the internal security materials, to the earnings of streamers, which includes names like the Brazilian Gaules and Alanzoka. Also according to the 125GB of leaked materials, Amazon Games would be producing a Steam competitor, which was codenamed ‘Vapor’.

The information was made available by an anonymous 4chan forum user, who titled the leak “part 1”, indicating that more material may be made available in the future. In a statement posted on Twitter, Twitch confirmed the leak and says he works internally to understand the magnitude of the attack.

Among the 125 GB are personal data of platform users. The information is encrypted, making it difficult for criminals to use. However, it is recommended that those who use the service change their password and enable two-step authentication to avoid intrusions into their account.

The hacker seems to have focused on Twitch’s own data and information, with the availability of the SDK (software development kit), used by application developers to integrate the platform with their services. It also revealed restricted access material from other properties such as the Internet Games Database (IGDB) — which gathers revealing game data to be used by players — and CurseForge, a platform for downloading game mods.

As for the streamers’ earnings, the numbers refer only to values ​​between August 2019 and October 2021. According to the leaked information, Gaules earned around US$ 2.8 million, while Alanzoka earned US$ 1.7 million (approximately R$15 million and R$9 million, respectively, in direct conversion).

There is no information on who could be behind the attack. In the message posted on the 4chan forum, the hacker states that his goal is to promote more competition in the streaming scene and claims that the Twitch community is “a toxic and disgusting cesspool”.

Twitch has been facing a number of issues over the past few months. On Sept. 1, American streamers staged a strike calling for improvements in monitoring hate speech. Content producers claim that the platform has a very slow response to behavior. In Brazil, on the 23rd of August there was also a stoppage, asking for better remunerations after the decrease in the price of subs.