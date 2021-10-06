Twitch suffers hacker attack and has leaked source code

An anonymous hacker claims to have acquired complete data and information related to the streaming platform Twitch, ranging from source code and service tools to billing your streamers.

At the forum 4chan, the user has posted a link to a 125GB torrent containing allegedly sensitive data related to Twitch, stating that its purpose is “foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming environment”, declaring that “their community is a disgusting and toxic cesspool.”

The website VGC has contacted a Twitch source that the leak data is legitimate, and that it may have been acquired very recently, possibly last Monday (4).

Among the files of the leak would be the source code of the platform dating from its inception, as well as clients for console, desktop and mobile, and internal services of AWS (Amazon’s cloud service) used by Twitch.

Other features and properties like IGDB and CurseForge were also leaked, as well as “red teaming” tools, a process in which Twitch’s own staff acts as a hacker to improve the platform’s security — which could open the door for even more intrusions.

Interestingly, the leak also includes a supposed competitor of the steam planned and unreleased — for now? — by Amazon, codenamed Steam (keeping the sublimation theme), which would feature Twitch integration and its own chat system known as Vapeworld.

The hack also has billing data from the platform’s streamers in dollars, making it possible to check the collection of the platform’s most popular figures, including Brazilians such as gauls and alanzoka.

Some users also indicate that the leak includes encrypted passwords, so if you feel vulnerable, change your password and enable the platform’s Two-Factor Authentication, which can be accessed from the menu of settings on the tab “Security and Privacy”.

In recent months, content creators in Brazil and around the world have strongly criticized Twitch’s management. Complaints range from the sharing of subscription profits and better conditions for streamers, to problems with the company’s lack of reaction to the constant coordinated attacks against LGBT and ethnic minority streamers through hate raids.

A stoppage was held in August in Brazil, and around the world in September.

[ATUALIZAÇÃO]: Twitch posted a statement on social media confirming the invasion.

“We can confirm that a breach has occurred. Our teams are urgently working to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as more information becomes available. Thanks for understanding.”