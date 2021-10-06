Twitch’s entirety has been leaked, including payment information

An anonymous user claims to have gained access to confidential data from Twitch, the most famous video game streaming platform on the planet. And we’re not talking about any leak, it’s the entire platform source code, along with payment data, totaling 125GB of information.

The torrent of information appeared on 4chan, with a message from the alleged leaker, which it says is aimed at “promoting disruption and competition in the online streaming space” because the “community [da Twitch] it’s a disgusting toxic cesspool.”

https://t.co/7vTDeRA9vt got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.

Might wana change your passwords. — Sinoc (@Sinoc229) October 6, 2021

The VGC verified that the files are actually available for download, and one of its sources adds that the data is legitimate and includes various sensitive information, namely the source code from the Amazon platform.

Allegedly, the leak includes:

All the source code from Twitch

from Twitch Comment history since “the beginning of the platform”

2019 Breeder Payment Reports

Twitch clients for mobile, desktop and consoles

Internal AWS SDKs and Services used by Twitch

“All other properties owned by Twitch” including the IGDB and CurseForge

Supposed competitor of Steam, codenamed Vapor, of the AGS

Built-in ‘red teaming’ tools (designed to improve security by posing employees as hackers)

The gross payouts of the top 100 highest-paid Twitch streamers from August 2019 until October 2021: pic.twitter.com/3Lj9pb2aBl — KnowSomething (@KnowS0mething) October 6, 2021

Some Twitter users have started digging through the 125GB of leaked information, with one of them ensuring that among them are encrypted passwords, recommending that users turn on two-step authentication to ensure greater security.

The documents demonstrate that some of the platform’s top streamers, names like Shroud, Nickmercs or DrLupo, have raised millions of dollars over the years from the platform’s content.

The anonymous source responsible for the leak guarantees that this is only the first part of the content, without going into details about what has yet to be revealed. We will follow this case carefully and update you as soon as we have more details.