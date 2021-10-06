Twitter owner makes fun of Facebook and Instagram during app blackouts and directs people to listen to Kanye West music

Jack Dorsey jokingly offered to buy Facebook and redirected people to a Kanye West song, as the platform (as well as Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger) has been down for hours around the world.

“Hello, literally everyone,” tweeted the official @Twitter account, reaching hundreds of thousands of people. On Jack’s personal account, he went viral after reacting to Facebook’s supposed domain being “for sale” after being “bumped” on Monday by saying “how much?” When the tweet started to gain traction, he went even further, putting Kanye West’s “Off The Grid” on SoundCloud and replying, “Wow, that blew up, here’s a link to my SoundCloud.”

Trying to get even more out of the situation, Jack is trying to convert WhatsApp users to Signal, which is competing software. Check out all of Jack’s tweets below: