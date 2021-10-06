Ubisoft introduces Ghost Recon Frontline, new free FPS with modes for up to 100 players

The French developer and publisher Ubisoft announced, on Tuesday (5), the new game Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline. It is a Tactical FPS that will be distributed for free and must have game modes for up to 100 players. According to the company, Ghost Recon Frontline is still in the development stage and the closed trials are scheduled to start on October 14th. for PC users who are in Europe.









O game will have a class system and several combat possibilities in the arenas, which promises to leave the gameplay experience very varied. Ubisoft promised countless ways to win matches, as it all depends on the strategy adopted. The company also promised that the game will receive items and new classes in the future through season passes. During the launch period, the Support and Scout categories will be available.

O title should also come with RPG elements. Players will be able to customize characters to unlock specific abilities that suit certain strategies in the arena, for example. Ghost Recon Frontline it’s going to be a cross-platform game and should be coming soon for Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4, PS5, PC, Stadia and Luna. The title has been in development for about 3 years by Ubisoft Bucharest in collaboration with the company’s studios in Belgrade, Craiova, Kiev and Odessa.

history and scenarios

The plot takes place on Drakemoor Island and is an adaptation of the franchise by writer Tom Clancy. The place was quiet and full of natural beauty until it was invaded by a company of mining corrupt. The player will be offered various landscapes, including mountains, forests, more urban areas and arid lands. The environment can influence gameplay and may require adaptation., including.

game modes