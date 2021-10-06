UFC: Thiago Marreta and Johnny Walker get potential six-month medical suspension | combat

Although criticisms have been great regarding the duel between Thiago Marreta and Johnny Walker, in last Saturday’s UFC, under the allegation that there was no real clash, the two may have significant damages inherited from the fight. Sledgehammer won by unanimous decision and now the two light heavyweights (under 93kg) can be suspended for up to six months, according to the official list of medical suspensions published by the website “mixedmartialarts.com”.

Thiago Marreta will need X-rays of his left toe, left foot, left knee and ribs to understand when he can be released. If there is any problem with the exams, he will need a clearance from an orthopedist. If there is no medical evaluation, Sledgehammer can only return from April 1, 2022.

Johnny Walker will need an x-ray for a possible injury to his left foot, as well as an orthopedist’s clearance if there is a problem. Or face the same six-month suspension. The same deadline and conditions were stipulated for Niko Price (left knee), Krzysztof Jotko (left foot), Devonte Smith (right orbital) and Johnny Eduardo (right orbital).

See the full list of medical suspensions:

Thiago Marreta: should take x-rays of the left ring finger, left foot, left knee, and ribs. If there is any problem, you must receive authorization from the orthopedist; or stay suspended until April 1, 2022. Minimum suspension until November 2, and no contact until October 24;

johnny walker: must take an x-ray of the left foot. If there is any problem, you must receive authorization from the orthopedist; or stay suspended until April 1, 2022. Minimum suspension until November 2, and no contact until October 24;

Kevin Holland: suspended until November 2, and no contact until October 24 – lower lip laceration;

Niko Price: must have an x-ray on the left knee. If there is any problem, you must receive authorization from the orthopedist; or stay suspended until April 1, 2022. Minimum suspension until October 24, and no contact until October 17 – left eyebrow laceration;

Alex Cowboy: suspended until November 2nd, and no contact until October 24th;

Krzysztof Jotko: must take an x-ray of the left foot. If there is any problem, you must receive authorization from the orthopedist; or stay suspended until April 1st. Minimum suspension until October 24th, and no contact until October 17th;

Misha Cirkunov: suspended until November 2nd, and no contact until October 24th;

Mike Breeden: Suspended until November 17th, and no contact until November 2nd;

Jared Gordon: suspended until October 24th, and no contact until October 17th – head laceration;

Joe Solecki: suspended until November 2, and no contact until October 24 – forehead laceration;

Antonina Shevchenko: suspended until November 17th, and no contact until November 2nd – multiple facial wear;

Beth Belt: suspended until November 17th, and no contact until November 2nd;

Jamie Mullarkey: suspended until November 2, and no contact until October 24 – chipped tooth;

Devonte Smith: must receive authorization from the ophthalmologist or otolaryngologist (ear, nose and throat) regarding a possible right orbital fracture; or stay suspended until April 1st. Minimum suspension until November 17th, and no contact until November 2nd;

Gaetano Pirrello: Suspended until November 17th, and no contact until November 2nd;

Shanna Young: suspended until October 24th, and no contact until October 17th;

Alejandro Perez: suspended until November 2, and no contact until October 24 – forehead laceration;

Johnny Eduardo: must receive authorization from the otolaryngologist regarding a possible right orbital fracture; or stay suspended until April 1st. Minimum suspension until October 24th, and no contact until October 17th.