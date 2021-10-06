Understand the readjustment of Itaú (ITUB4) in the debut of XP’s BDR on B3

Business

The actions of the Itaú (ITUB4) suffer a price adjustment this Monday (4) due to the spin-off of its shareholding in XP — which will now have its BDR traded in Brazil. The phenomenon can cause the false impression that the bank’s papers fall about 18% in some tools and quotations.

This means that the approximately 500 thousand shareholders of Itaú will now hold Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) of XP, that is, Itaúsa (ITSA4), the holding company that owns about 37% of the bank, will take a 15% share of XP.

who had Itaú shares, however, now has the XP BDR in return. At 11:40 am of today’s trading session, XP’s BDR (XPBR31) presents a drop of 0.68% quoted at R$ 223.88, while the Itaú preferred shares are quoted at R$ 24.19, down 1.10%.

The move is the result of the corporate imbrogil that started with a fight of visions between both companies, being the debanking defended by XP. Several steps have taken place since then, with shares being initially segregated in a company called Xpart, which was incorporated by XP.

The brokerage then issued the BDRs to the shareholders of Itaú, which started to be traded today.

With the spin-off, decided by Itaú last year, around 90 million of the company’s securities started to be traded on the Brazilian stock exchange. At the value of XP’s shares yesterday, the BDRs represent more than R$20 billion.

On Nasdaq, where XP is listed, the Brazilian giant’s shares fall 2% intraday on Monday, to US$ 41.18. The company went public at the end of 2019, before the divorce with Itaú began.

“According to the contractual terms, the operation between XP and Itaú will take place in three stages of acquisition, which will result, in 2022, in Itaú’s participation in 49.9% of XP’s voting capital and 74.9% of its total share capital. After this period, the agreement provides for the possibility of exercising sales clauses by XP and purchase clauses by Itaú”, says, in 2018, Cade’s note on the purchase.

It is worth noting that, considering the price of XP, the purchase of capital by Itaú resulted in a return of around 900%.

Safra sees award in divorce between XP and Itaú

As previously reported by Suno Notícias, the Harvest Bank sees as “positive and expected” the conclusion of the negotiations on the incorporation of XPart by XP Investimentos, and emphasizes that the event should unlock value for the bank’s shareholders.

At the time, the analysis team of Harvest reiterated the recommendation to buy Itaú shares with a target price of R$38, while the target price after the spin-off is R$33.

The general meeting that deliberates on the topic should take place on October 1st, last Friday, as informed in a material fact.

“Although expected, the news is positive, as it should unlock value for Itaú. We see Itaú currently trading at 10.6 times P/E (Price/Earnings) and 1.9 times P/VPA (Price over Equity Value per Share)”, says the report.

“After this split, the multiples of Itaú should fall to approximately 8.6 times, which is in line with Santander Brasil (P/E to 8.8 times) and with a premium over Bradesco (P/E to 7.8 times)”, analysts say Luis Azevedo and Silvio Dória.