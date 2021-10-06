Up to 100% Discount PC Games

PC games are up to 100% off at the Epic Games Store. Yes! If you go to the digital store’s discount page, you will see that Europa Universalis IV can be redeemed for free until October 7th. Discounted games will remain at lower values ​​for longer, until at least Sunday (10), such as Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Octopath Traveler.

Every week, the The Enemy publishes articles with the main games on sale for different platforms. Be careful not to miss out on future opportunities, as discount and free game catalogs tend to change weekly in stores.

Check out 15 discounted PC games from the Epic Games Store below: