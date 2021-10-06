Urach’s Husband Criticizes Media on Separation: ‘Half-Bowl Journalists’

Andressa Urach and Thiago Lopes are together again. After a troubled and controversial brief separation, the couple decided to try again, but Thiago didn’t like how this was appearing in the media and complained on Instagram Stories.

Last Monday, October 4th, he vented about certain “fake news” that would be circulating through some vehicles, without specification.

“In order not to divulge to people a story of overcoming a couple with the consequent preservation of the family, the press that hates the family institution spreads all kinds of fake news, saying that everything we went through was armed. Don’t believe these half bowl journalists. They hate your family. Fight for your family.”

See+: Andressa Urach goes back to using ‘name of war’ for a brief period after announcing separation

Later on, Lopes shared a screenshot of a private message he received from an internet user, supporting the post he had made.

“I totally believe in it. More sells more to this press, addicted to talking about being armed, gives more engagement than talking about the family. Nobody respects or fights for the family in this country anymore. The concepts are inverted. I cheer for you. May Andressa have a pregnancy with a lot of love”, said the person.

This Tuesday, October 5th, Thiago released a notice regarding Andressa’s social networks. According to the boy, there is someone asking her to unblock him from Instagram, however, this will not happen since he is the one who blocked this individual from his wife’s account.

Reproduction/Instagram @tnlopes

FAMILY

Recently, Andressa Urach exchanged several barbs with her husband Thiago Lopes on social networks, but apparently things are getting back to normal.

This Sunday, October 3rd, the model shared without her Instagram account a photo in which she appears alongside her husband, son Arthur, the result of a previous relationship, and daughter-in-law Brenda Medeiros.

“The past is a place of reference and not of permanence! Life is made up of choices, we made mistakes, we got it right, but the important thing is to continue living in the best possible way and with the people we love! Do we fight? Yes. Which family doesn’t fight? Which marriage doesn’t go through crises? But love always wins through forgiveness. Thank you love for fighting for our family, I love you. With my beautiful son and my beloved daughter-in-law,” she wrote.

Andressa and Thiago are waiting for Leon, the couple’s first child.

See+: Thiago Lopes seeks Andressa Urach at a nightclub