Urban area will have D-day rabies vaccination – Barbacena Online

The mobilization for rabies vaccination in the urban area of ​​Barbacena, on Saturday, is scheduled for October 16th, 8am to 5pm. According to the Municipal Health Department, the rabies vaccine is still the only way to prevent rabies, which despite being a controlled disease, is very serious. Fatal in almost 100% of cases, rabies is a zoonosis that can also affect human beings and, therefore, care in combating and preventing the disease must be redoubled.

Until October 29, there will be a fixed vaccination point at the CCE – Endemic Control Center, located at Praça São Pedro, 673 – São Pedro, with an agent responsible for serving the public and applying vaccines from Monday to Friday , from 7am to 11am and 1pm to 5pm.

Spots fixed for “D-Day”:

Ipanema (EM Francisco Vale),

New Switzerland (UBS and tent at the bus stop),

New City (Nursery/Palestine),

Penha (Tent in front of the Catholic Church),

Vilela (Museum Georges Bernanos)

Caiçaras (Biquinha),

Boa Vista (UBS),

São Pedro (CRAS and UBS),

Caminho Novo (Iolanda Maia Square),

Santo Antônio (UBS),

Santa Efigênia (UBS),

Santa Luzia (UBS),

Grogot (UBS),

San Francisco (UBS),

9th of March/Santa Maria (Square),

John Paul II (UBS),

St. Expedito Church,

Church of Our Lady Aparecida,

Diniz (São Domingos Church),

Employees (UBS),

Fire Department,

Municipal guard,

Santa Cecilia (UBS),

Flavianil,

Monte Mário (Cruzeiro Square),

Jardim do Globo,

UBS Carmo

Praça do Trenzinho – Carmo

St. Joseph’s Basilica