Useless parts of the human body: understand what they are

Everything you were born with, being natural, inherent in human physiology and anatomy, has a use. What can happen, however, is that with evolution, development, aging, or because of diseases, some parts may lose functionality or provide more damage than benefits to health, and then they are no longer so important.

There are also organs, bodily structures and limbs which, although very useful until the end of life, are not vital, you cannot die without them. This does not mean, however, that on a pure whim you can get rid of anything you want and you will have medical consent. None of that. For something to come out or be modified in you with the approval of serious health professionals, you need good reasons.

Starting with the head…

Image: iStock

Adults have—or should have—32 teeth. All are functional. Cut, tear, grind. In the past, when dental treatments were less accessible and advanced than today, the common is that for any little problem, or “practical”, five, ten, all of them were extracted. Result: impairments in bite, jaw, digestion, posture and even emotional.

Well, but what about wisdom teeth, the last upper and lower molars, on both sides and which arise in late adolescence? Are they expendable? In 2020, a study published in Journal of Anatomy suggested that more and more humans are being born without these teeth.

“When they manage to ‘be born’ without any problem and fit perfectly when biting, allowing for proper hygiene, there is no indication to extract them”, explains Guilherme Lopes, dentist and specialist in orthodontics at Clínica Ita, in Salvador .

“But what happens very commonly is that they are out of function. In these cases, to prevent cavities, damage to neighboring teeth, inflammation, cysts, their extraction is indicated.”

Also in the hot seat are the tonsils. If, on the one hand, they produce antibodies and defend us against viruses and bacteria that enter through the nose and mouth, on the other hand, they can be involved in apnea problems, serious infections and tumors.

“For this reason, in children, we wait a little longer to operate, but in some cases we perform the surgery under the age of two and in adults too”, informs Cícero Matsuyama, an otolaryngologist at Hospital Cema, in São Paulo.

Going down further, there is the laryngeal prominence, or simply the Adam’s apple, which has no hormonal function, despite appearing as a result of increased testosterone, and whose functions are to protect the vocal cords against trauma and increase speech timbre. .

Because it gives a masculine appearance and voice, some cis-gender women and trans women decide to undergo cosmetic surgery, which is indicated with loss of self-esteem and risk of depression.

Gallbladder, appendix and other organs

Image: iStock

In the abdomen, we have the digestive, urinary and reproductive systems. The gallbladder, which integrates the first, is responsible for storing bile, a dark secretion produced by the liver and released when there is fatty food to be digested. Its surgical removal is indicated when the presence of stones in it is diagnosed, as well as inflammation, infection and cancer.

“Like the appendix, located on the right side at the end of the small intestine, we can live very well without it. The liver continues to produce bile, which will be released directly into the intestine. So they are not vital organs. Part of the intestine too. it can be removed, in case of tumor, and it won’t be missed”, explains Vanessa Prado, a digestive tract surgeon at Hospital Nove de Julho, in São Paulo.

She adds that in the case of the appendix, it usually flares up very often between 15 and 30 years, being more common in males.

It is considered a framework that lost its relevance as the human species evolved. However, some scientific theories have tried to justify its role even today. In 2007, a study by Duke University (USA), pointed out that the appendix helps the immune system by serving as a “home” for the growth of beneficial bacteria for our body.

With regard to the spleen (considered an organ of immunity and blood filtering) and stomach, although we can live without them, possibly as a result of an accident or illness, they are much more important and their absence implies many restrictions.

There are also bodies that modulate or lose their functions over time, says Natan Chehter, geriatrician at the SBGG (Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology) and at BP – Beneficência Portuguesa in São Paulo.

“The thymus is an immune gland, ‘nursery’ of T lymphocytes [um tipo de glóbulos brancos do sangue], and remains active during childhood and adolescence, until in adulthood it atrophies and is lost. The ovaries, on the other hand, with menopause, stop releasing eggs and decrease hormone production.” But their removal is recommended only when there are risks or cancer.

Likewise, the uterus, prostate, testicles, eyes, ears, nipples and at least one of the kidneys are not essential, but valuable to enjoy life and have children. If you have to take out a lung or part of it, like pieces of the brain, you can also live, but with sequelae.

With 206 bones, is any one missing?

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The adult skeleton is made up of more than two hundred bones. There are those who, for aesthetic reasons, seek to eliminate some, such as to thin the waist, in which the last two pairs of ribs, called floating, become targets, as they do not join the bones in the anterior part. However, operations for this purpose are contraindicated by several negative consequences.

The lack of ribs, however small, generates imbalance in the support of the body, poor posture, risk to muscles and organs behind the rib cage, which are unprotected, and difficulty breathing. In addition to possible complications in surgery, such as perforations of the pleura, lungs and abdominal structures, infection, fluid accumulation and poor healing.

“Orthopedists and thoracic surgeons, in general, do not perform rib resection surgeries for aesthetic purposes”, says Gabriel Mendia, orthopedist and traumatologist at Iamspe (Institute of Medical Assistance to State Civil Servants), in São Paulo, and at the Personal Orthopedics Clinic .

The doctor adds that, equally, all the toes have their importance in walking and support and that is why not even the fifth toe, the “little” should be removed.

“The exception would be even for patients with some vascular or neurovascular alteration, severe deformity, destruction by trauma, complications from diabetes mellitus”.

But, just out of curiosity, you can survive without a lot of bones, cartilage, nerves, blood vessels and tendons, otherwise no one would go through limb amputations and prosthesis placement. But it depends on the clinical status, age, recovery, so there is no guarantee.