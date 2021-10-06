Users complain of Nubank crash; bank confirms ‘oscillations’

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook apps weren’t the only ones that ran into problems this afternoon. Nubank started receiving complaints from users trying to do online banking at 11am, and the peak of complaints on the DownDetector website was at 1pm.

The failure in the bank’s online system continued into the afternoon and was confirmed by Nubank in a note to UOL: “We verified that part of our customer base found fluctuations in the app on today’s date. We regret what happened and we inform you that the operations have already been normalized”.

The information was also shared by the bank with customers, who reported errors in online transactions. “Please note what if the payment appears as ‘Pending’ just wait. If you can’t finish, just try again later, OK?” he said on Twitter.

We have identified a fluctuation in boleto payments using the Nu account, but we are already working to have it resolved as soon as possible. Remember that if the payment appears as “Pending” just wait. If you couldn’t finish, just try again later, okay? — Nubank (@nubank) October 4, 2021

The comment was a response to a user, who spoke of the crash of communication applications and later noticed the error in the bank’s system. “Nubank’s payment slips part is also unavailable. In other words, it cannot procrastinate and it cannot work either,” he wrote.

Other users of the bank posted so much about the application’s failure that the subject reached Trending Topics on Twitter in Brazil. “It fell overall,” said one speaking again social networks off the air today.

Another reposted a video of a person throwing a Wi-Fi modem out the window citing apps, including the bank, out of order that afternoon. “Twitter is still the best social network,” said a third party upon noting the malfunction in Nubank.

With the downfall of WhatsApp today and before the bank app crashed, some people were texting each other with 1 cent transfers.

Wpp, Insta, Face, Nubank, Neon Itaú, Picpay fell….. It’s the technological apocalypse — Carol Quadros (@Carol Quadros191) October 4, 2021

I hope that when I return to nubank, my invoice is already paid — Marcele (@M_azevedoo) October 4, 2021