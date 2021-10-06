Vale do Jaguaribe will have a regional airport in Morada Nova with a focus on business tourism

Announced for the first time on September 2, the regional airport of Vale do Jaguaribe, in Ceará, has once again entered the agenda of investment projects consolidated by the State for the near future. According to information disclosed by the governor of Ceará, Camilo Santana (PT), the work will be submitted for bidding “soon” and after this process should be concluded within a year and a half.

The announcement was made by the leader of the Ceará executive on the morning of Tuesday, October 5th. The municipality most quoted to receive infrastructure equipment is Morada Nova, as it is a strategic and central post in the Valley.

Camilo also pointed out that the implementation of the regional airport in Morada Nova will make a triangulation among other infrastructure works and to attract investments in nearby cities. The aim is to promote the articulation between the equipment to intensify regional development.

“Since the Hospital is in Limoeiro do Norte and the Supply Center, Ceasa, it seems that it may be in Russas, the airport would be located in Morada Nova”, announces the governor of the state. Camilo recalls, however, that the locations are still being defined based on technical studies on the impact on the development of each location.

Even so, the manager emphasizes that the work “is already authorized” and also anticipates that the project to be used in the work will be the same used at Sobral airport. Based on the policy of strengthening the State’s air hub, the main role of the new airport will be to act as a logistical support in the region, with the greatest demand being business tourism.

Religious tourism and cargo flow are also potential to be explored with flights to the new regional airport. “We are strengthening all regional airports and creating some new ones with everything that is more modern and technological”, says Camilo.

The works still do not have an estimated value, but the governor emphasizes that the necessary funds are being negotiated through financing with the Inter-American Development Bank. The manager met with representatives of the organization on the afternoon of Monday, 5, and is negotiating R$ 1.5 billion for infrastructure works in Ceará.

The aim is to promote infrastructure works that can be used as attractions in attracting new private investments in the State.

*With information from Reporter Armando de Oliveira Lima

