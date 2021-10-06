Vatican Court Acquits Priests in Case of Rape in Children’s and Adolescents’ Home | World

The Vatican criminal court announced on Wednesday (6) that it had acquitted Italian priest Gabriele Martinelli, 29, who was tried in the first instance for the alleged rape of a minor, one year younger, while living in a pre-seminary in the City of the Vatican.

The judges also acquitted 72-year-old Father Enrico Radice, then rector of the organization where the alleged violations took place, prosecuted for having systematically protected Martinelli.

In July, the prosecution had asked for 6 years in prison against Martinelli, accused of rape, and four years against Father Radice, for complicity.

The court ruled in its brief verdict that they were acquitted of some crimes, that others could not be punished, and that others were prescribed.

The events would have started in 2007 at the São Pio X pre-seminar, when both were teenagers, aged 14 and 13 respectively, and were repeated for five years until 2012, until Martinelli turned 19 years old.

Ordained a priest much later in the city of Como (northern Italy) in 2017, Martinelli currently works in a center for the elderly.

The pre-seminary St. Pius X welcomes children and teenagers who study in a private school in the center of Rome and help with Masses celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Later, some of them decide to become priests and study at the seminary.