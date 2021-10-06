Venezuela national team players accuse former coach of sexual abuse; read the report

In a statement, Venezuelan players denounced coach Kenneth Zseremeta for “physical, psychological and sexual abuse”. Deyna Castellanos, Lourdes Moreno, Gabriela García, among other representatives of the Vinotinto team, made public the accusations against the coach.

Dismissed in 2017 by the Venezuelan federation, which did not explain the reasons for the coach’s departure at the time. Born in Panama, the coach has his name aired to head Ecuador’s under-17 women’s team.

“Last year (2020) one of us confessed to us that she had been sexually abused since the age of 14 (2014) by coach Kenneth Zseremeta. This abuse lasted until his dismissal (2017)”, says part of the text.

With the request to respect privacy, players who claim to have been victims of Kenneth said they will not comment further on the case.

Kenneth directed Venezuela’s Under-17 team and classified the team for three World Cups in the category (2010, 2013 and 2016), won gold at the Central American and Caribbean Games (2010), as well as second place at the Bolivarian Games 2009 (Read the full release below).

Rape and Secual Harassment in the Venezuelan national team shaker Kenneth Zseremeta

We, the Venezuelan national team players in different processes, decided to break the silence to prevent situations of abuse and physical, psychological and sexual harassment caused by football coach Kenneth Zserementa from causing more victims in women’s football and in the world.

From 2013 to 207 there were numerous cases around the figure of coach Zseremeta, the most common were physical and psychological abuse during training. Many of us continue with trauma and mental wounds that accompany us in our daily lives.

Even though it sounds crazy to us, it was normal for our coach to opine, comment and ask us about our intimate sexuality, even though we were minors. Many of these situations were supported by members of the technical committee. Today we understand that these actions were intended to manipulate us and make us feel guilty. Female players from the LGBTQI+ community were constantly questioned about their sexual orientation and harassment of heterosexual female players was constant. There were threats and manipulations to tell the players’ parents about their sexual orientation that they didn’t have the discipline or performance as they should. Sexual innuendos were everyday themes as were comments about the physical attractiveness of many of our players.

A lot of people might wonder why we took so long to say this [denúncia], this process was not easy for us, but currently we understand that as victims of abuse it is important to raise your voice, to defend the honor of our partner and so that such a person will never have the power to do this harm to another girl or woman.

We ask you to respect our privacy, we will not comment further on this topic. Knowing that most of us have been from the age of 13-14 thinking that a manipulator was the person who wanted to “help” us in our careers was a very strong blow.

Our partner today is in a better place mentally and physically, despite all the trauma that this person [ex-treinador] caused in her life, she sought the help she needed to be able to continue her life in the best way, being a survivor of a monster that not only abused her sexually. Emotionally she lived a constant harassment in which she preferred not to be summoned anymore and Zserementa visited her at her parents’ house to manipulate them, taking advantage of her and her family’s financial difficulties. Being in the national team has become the livelihood of his home on many occasions. This went on for many years.

Today we know that all our successes were thanks to our talent, effort and perseverance, as well as all those who will come with different coaches. Today we are more united than ever, accepting the wounds he left us in the past and embracing a better present.

not only did we live it [abusos], both at the executive level and in the technical committee, there were also these situations in which he manipulated us into thinking that everyone around us was bad and that he was the only one who was right. It was a constant conflict because of its lack of professionalism and mythomania [mentiroso]. Unfortunately the results generated by our talent kept him in a good position. We never felt like we had the tools to speak up and receive support because that person’s influence and power in our lives was authoritarian.

We know that a group of players supported him at the time of his resignation, which were under his manipulation to continue to generate problems around his resignation. Today most of these players have no relationship with the former coach.

Last year (2020), one of our colleagues confessed to us that she was sexually abused since the age of 14 (2014) by coach Kenneth. This abuse lasted until he was fired. His accomplice in all of this is Williams Pino. This is news that for all of us has been very difficult to assimilate, to the point that many of us feel guilty for having been so close to all of this and not having noticed something so serious and punishable. At the same time, the confession didn’t surprise us because that was the environment the coach cultivated every day.

As a group, we have been looking for different solutions to be able to file a legal complaint, but for different reasons, it has been very difficult for us. For this reason, we decided to omit the name of our partner, to respect her privacy and especially the legal framework of this complaint. As a result of this confession, several others expressed experiences of harassment, both over the phone, with inappropriate questions and invitations, bribes to stay within the selection, out-of-context gifts, massages and different situations that were definitely not normal and that we did not understand.

We ask all relevant authorities such as: FIFA, Confederations, Federations and Leagues not to allow this coach to continue living in women’s football. As players, we won’t be silent anymore, but we need the support of all institutions to protect female football players worldwide and create a culture in which we can be safe. We know that there are many players from different teams, teams and clubs who have gone through cases similar to ours. To all of them we send our solidarity. Together we can change the course of women’s football and together we can protect each other.

No more to add,

Venezuelan national team players

Lourdes Moreno, Deyna Castellanos, Gabriela Garcia, Maria Gabriela Garcia, Hilary Vergara, Sandra Luzardo, Michelle Romero, Fatima Lobo, Franyely Rodrigues, Nikol Gonzalez, Camila Pescatores, Daniuska Rodriguez, Yuliana Caile, Alexandra Canaguacan, Genesis Flores, Alexa Castro, Yohanli Mujica, Barbara Serrano, Tahicelis Marcano, Heliamar Alvarado, Yailyn Medina, Nathalie Pasquel, Icéis Briceño, Dayana Rodriguez

See too

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Viih Tube praised for transparent look with G-string after haters attack

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence