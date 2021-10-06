VIDEO: Airplane engine catches fire during takeoff in US | World

A plane taking off from an airport in New Jersey, bound for Florida, had to abort the flight after one of the engines caught fire in the United States (see the video above) .

The flames did not reach the interior of Spirit Airlines’ Airbus A320, but more than 100 passengers and crew had to be evacuated.

Flight 3044 bound for Fort Lauderdale was accelerating to take off at the Atlantic City airport runway shortly before 6 pm on Saturday (2) when it hit what authorities believe was a bird, the airline said in a statement.

“The captain safely braked and stopped the plane, received an indication of engine damage and ordered evacuation according to our standard procedures,” the airline said, noting that the aircraft never left the ground.

The South Jersey Transportation Authority said all 109 people aboard the aircraft (102 passengers and seven crew) were safely evacuated. Two people reported minor injuries “which required medical transport,” according to the official.

The fire was extinguished and the plane was left on the runway for an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA (the Federal Aviation Administration, the equivalent of ANAC in the US).

The airline said passengers could choose between receiving a full refund of their ticket and a voucher for future travel or the option to fly to Fort Lauderdale on another plane on the same day.