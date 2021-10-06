View AMD Radeon RX 6600 technical specifications and official performance

Information comes from material sent to reviewers

It’s hard to say whether a new video card on the market is something exciting, even if it’s in the entry-level segment. the next AMD GPU based on RDNA 2 “low-end” is coming and it has had its specs leaked and the Videocardz website had first-hand access. The information also shows where the graphics card fits in terms of performance, especially compared to GeForce RTX 3060.

According to Videocardz, the guide sent to reviewers shows the performance of the RX 6600 against the GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 2060, in addition to the RX 6600 XT. The most direct comparison is with the RTX 3060. According to information sent by AMD, its RDNA 2 input card would fight well with the input Ampere these days.

Just like the RTX 3060, the RX 6600 too loads AAA games at maximum graphics quality and 1080p smoothly. In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, for example, the RX 6600 manages to deliver 79FPS on average, slightly above the 69FPS of the RTX 3060. In the demanding Cyberpunk 2077, AMD’s solution lags a bit behind its rival, with a difference of 10 frames per second.

Already in tests involving Ray Tracing, the RX 6600 only did better in the F1 2021, the RTX 3060 took advantage of the other games tested. All tests were done using the CPU. Ryzen 5 5600X US AMD internal tests.



Unofficial information says the video card must have the Navi 23 XL GPU with 28 computational units with a total of 1792 stream processors, 256 SPs unless XT version. This same configuration (number of SPs) has already been used in Radeon RX 6600M, GPU mobile, in addition to Radeon Pro W6600 in both versions (desktop and mobile).

The video card must operate with base clock at 2,044 MHz and boost at 2,491 MHz, that would give a performance around 9 TFLOPs. Regarding memories, the RX 6600 should come with 8GB GDDR6, but there must also be models with 4GB, and 128-bit interface, plus 32MB of Infinity Cache.

Official tests will come after the embargo for october 13th, according to another previous leak. The expected price is something similar to that practiced with the RTX 3060, between US$ 299 and US$ 329. The RX 6600 should come directly from partner manufacturers, without a reference model.

Source: VideoCardz