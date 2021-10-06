Virginia Fonseca is called ‘unsympathetic’ by fans in Madrid | celebrities



Virginia Fonseca is called ‘unsympathetic’ by fans – Internet Reproduction

Virginia Fonseca is called ‘unsympathetic’ by fansInternet Playback

Published 06/10/2021 08:13 | Updated 10/06/2021 08:17

Rio – Digital influencer Virgínia Fonseca is enjoying a few days of vacation in Madrid, Spain, with her family. She was approached by some fans on the street and ended up disappointing the girls, who called her “unsympathetic”.

In the video, a girl named Shawany appears talking to Virgínia Fonseca’s husband, Zé Felipe. Then Shawany goes to meet Virginia and begins filming her and praising her. “The marvelous one parading here in Madrid. Look how beautiful she is. Hi, Virginia! How are you?”, he asks. Virginia, at first, didn’t seem to hear the fan, but then she turns and greets her.

Shortly thereafter, Shawany appeared at Stories with some friends and said that they also met Zé Felipe and Virgínia. “The girls have already met Virginia, danced with Zé Felipe,” he said. “It’s not worth it,” commented someone else. “Too obnoxious,” said a third girl. Despite everything, they continued following Virgínia and Zé Felipe and even posted a video dancing with the country singer.

The video began to reverberate on social media and Shawany decided to talk more about the subject. “It made up for having met Zé Felipe, a love of a person. Virginia’s mother too. But Virgínia, really, was not what I expected. I expected a person like her at Stories, I went with that expectation and I even exalted her in the video. And I don’t know. I think she pretended she wasn’t listening. I asked for a picture and she was super dry the whole time,” he lamented.