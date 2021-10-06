VTCLog, a company investigated in the CPI of the Pandemic, is offshore in the British Virgin Islands

VTCLog partners Carlos Alberto de Sá and Teresa Cristina Reis de Sá are also partners in an offshore company headquartered in the tax haven of the British Virgin Islands. In May 2014, they created Cacatua Holding Limited, declared an investment of US$50,000 and estimated gross sales of US$100,000 throughout Cacatua’s first year of operation.

The information is in a document sent by the two to Fidelity Corporate Services, an office based in the British Virgin Islands specializing in the creation of opaque companies in tax havens.

These offshores are created for reasons ranging from tax savings—a fiscal dribble softly called tax efficiency—to protecting assets against political risk or confiscation, as occurred in Brazil in the early 1990s.

Located in countries with little transparency and inspection, offshores are also used by those who want to hide assets, the corrupt or members of criminal organizations who want to hide dirty money. No wonder offshores are present in the biggest recent scandals in Brazilian history, such as Lava-Jato. In Brazil, it is allowed to have offshores, as long as they are declared to the Internal Revenue Service and, when their assets exceed US$ 1 million, to the Central Bank.

The offshore discovery is part of Pandora Papers, a journalistic collaboration organized by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), of which the metropolises is part. The series of reports Pandora Papers began to be published on Sunday (3/10) and has several vehicles, such as the Washington Post, Le Monde, El País, The Guardian and BBC, among others. In Brazil, in addition to the metropolises, the website Agência Pública, the magazine Piauí and the website Poder 360 participated in the investigation.

The creation form of Cacatua Holding also informs that the offshore would make payments in Brazil, the United States and the United Kingdom. The resources would come from the personal savings of the partners and from dividends received from the companies they own. The purpose, the document points out, would be purchases and sales [de ativos] international investment holding, tax efficiency and inheritance planning.

In the same year of the creation of Cacatua Holding in the British Virgin Islands, a CNPJ was created for offshore Brazil. In the company’s data registered with the Federal Revenue, the contact indicated is from the accounting of a company owned by Carlos Alberto and Teresa Cristina, Voetur. The company is active.

Sought through the press office of VTCLog, the two replied that “the company Cacatua Holdings appears in the Income Tax return of Carlos Alberto and Teresa Cristina.” “Both have assets in Brazil and abroad and all of them for personal use, acquired and invested with their own resources, lawful and duly declared in this country and in the country of destination”, said the note sent to metropolises.

According to the Transparency Portal, the couple’s companies have already received R$1.7 billion from the federal government since 2014. The one that received the most funds was VTCLog, with R$1.2 billion. Then comes Voetur Turismo e Representação, with R$493.2 million. Voetur is even mentioned in the documents presented in the creation of the offshore company. They introduce themselves as owners of Voetur. Vip Service Club Locadora e Serviços earned R$21.8 million, and Vip Service Aviations received another R$280 thousand.

VTCLog has a partner in addition to Carlos Alberto de Sá and Teresa Cristina dos Reis Sá. His name is Raimundo Nonato Brasil, and he testified at the CPI on the Pandemic this Tuesday (5/10). In addition to him, a motorcycle courier employed by the company testified at the commission.

The company is being investigated because of the services it provides for the Ministry of Health, contracted at the time when the ministry was headed by today’s federal deputy Ricardo Barros (Progressistas-PR). A report by the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) sent to the CPI pointed out unusual movements of R$ 117 million since 2019 by VTC. In his testimony, Raimundo denied any wrongdoing.

This is not the first time that VTC partners have been investigated because of their links with the Ministry of Health. In 2004, the Public Ministry opened an accounting investigation in the couple’s companies for alleged overpricing in the issuance of tickets for the portfolio, among others.