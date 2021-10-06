VTCLog Partner Says Company Makes Cash Withdrawals to Defray Executives’ Expenses | Covid’s CPI

The managing partner of VTCLog, Raimundo Nonato Brasil, stated in a statement to Covid’s CPI this Tuesday (5) that the company’s habit of making several withdrawals from the cashier was intended to defray the expenses of the company’s executives and business .

During the investigations, Covid’s CPI found that VTCLog moved, in transactions considered atypical by the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf), R$ 117 million in the last two years. Of this amount, nearly R$ 5 million were handled by Ivanildo Gonçalves, a motorcycle courier who works for the logistics company.

According to senators, this year alone, more than R$ 2 million in cash were withdrawn – the majority of transactions at the Caixa Econômica branch located at Brasília airport.

“Our company is a family business. We write a check, go to the airport, or at the bank, to pay the company’s expenses, the partners’ expenses and our agribusiness expenses. The check is not to be withdrawn and taken to the company, ever”, said the partner at VTCLog.

VTCLog is responsible for the storage and distribution of health supplies, including Covid-19 vaccines. According to the CPI, since 2018 the company has received around R$ 400 million from the Ministry of Health.

The inquiry commission investigates VTCLog’s relationship with the government and whether there was any illicit benefit to former director of the Ministry of Health Roberto Ferreira Dias, who was dismissed in June after being accused of charging bribes for the purchase of immunization agents. Senators want to know if bills in the former director’s name were paid by the company, which Raimundo Nonato denies (video below).

Raimundo Nonato Brasil denies that VTCLog made payments for Roberto Ferreira Dias bank slips

During Tuesday’s session, Vice President Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) highlighted that two of these payments took place on June 22 and 24 – on the same date, he said, when the Ministry of Health transferred funds for VTCLog.

After declaring that cash was used to defray expenses, the CPI rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), questioned the reason why employees do not receive remuneration through bank transfers.

“Employees of our agribusiness, our farm and other employees also requested to receive cash. Is it ok?” replied the partner.

The senator, then, stressed that this is a “completely disused practice” and asked if it is compatible with a company with a million-dollar contract with the Ministry of Health.

“Mr. Rapporteur, the company is family, a very traditional company, very familiar. So, let’s try to modernize”, replied Raimundo Nonato.

For senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE), “it is very difficult to believe this story”. He said he cannot accept the idea that the logistics company does not have governance that makes it unnecessary to send a motorcycle courier to go to banks “to give money to the partner to pay the farm’s ration”.