Watch Game of Thrones spinoff 1st teaser

Longing for GoT on TV? HBO Max unveiled, on Tuesday (5), the first and long-awaited teaser of House of the Dragon, a spinoff series that takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Inspired by George RR Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” House of the Dragon tells the story of House Targaryen long before Daenerys.

The House of the Dragon teaser was unveiled as part of the HBO Max Europe launch event, and also features some cast names that have not previously been revealed. Watch below, with Portuguese subtitles:

Read more: HBO Max premieres in October

“Dreams didn’t make us kings… dragons did,” says a voice in the video above. Check out the new actors and characters confirmed in House of Dragon:

Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon , younger brother of Coryls Velaryon and Navy commander Velaryon

, younger brother of Coryls Velaryon and Navy commander Velaryon Theo Nate and John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon , Son of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen

, Son of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron, Daughter of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen.

George RR Martin is involved as co-creator and executive producer of House of the Dragon, which debuts in 2022 on HBO Max.

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our pages on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | Follow Victor Aliaga on Twitter, TikTok and on Instagram.