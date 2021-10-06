Watch out! Samsung can tell when the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is thrown or falls to the ground

Foldable cell phones are usually directly associated with fragility, after all, we are talking about a device that has extremely delicate components, despite the technologies included to reduce the possibility of breakage in some scenarios. And with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3, it’s no different – ​​engineers even created a way for the company to detect if the device was tossed around using logs created based on the accelerometer, to detect drops. Technicians will be able to consult these when, for example, a device comes under warranty for repair – and of course, when found to be misused, the warranty will not carry out the free repair.





If the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was dropped from a fall of more than 1 meter high, the Korean will not fix it for free, and yes, apparently, the technicians can know that too. A few stories have already been shared by Z Flip 3 owners on Twitter, including one in which Samsung declined the free repair after techs consulted these logos and found the device had been dropped three times. Apparently, the last crash occurred ten hours after the device filed a screen repair request, meaning the panel broke because of a user’s oversight.





In other words, if you tend to throw your cell phone on the bed, sofa or elsewhere, it’s good to be careful if the device is a Z Flip 3, as the accelerometer data is all recorded and you may have problems when sending the device. for a repair. It remains to be seen if the same occurs on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and chances are high that it does, so be extra careful when handling the brand’s latest folding.