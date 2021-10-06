What happens to your brain when you sleep little – 06/10/2021

To perform any activity while you are awake, your brain uses a lot of energy.

The main molecule that carries this energy, known as ATP (adenosine triphosphate), is triggered whenever there is a reaction in your body. With the breakdown of this molecule to use energy, there is a substance called adenosine, which in the central nervous system has the power to induce sleep.

If we produce for many hours at a time without sleep, receptors capture the excess adenosine and tell the brain: “It’s done, you used too much energy and now it’s time to rest.”

“In fact, this is one of the effects of caffeine: it blocks these receptors and doesn’t let the brain notice that you’re tired, so drinking coffee causes a state of alertness”, explains André Souza, PhD in cognitive psychology and neurosciences from the University of Texas (USA).

If the body doesn’t answer the request or if you try to cheat your sleep with coffee it’s no longer enough —which can happen depending on the hours you sleep—, in addition to involuntary yawns, the brain will have to fight adenosines, these “messengers of tiredness ” that will become increasingly difficult to ignore.

More desire to eat sweets

One of our brain’s main sources of energy is glucose. So, if the ATP molecules have already been used a lot, the body starts sending signals that the energy needs to be replaced in some way.

That’s why we feel like ending up with a brigadeiro cake at breakfast or we devoured a package of candy without even realizing it, for example.

Impaired learning and memory

The hypothalamus, an important area of ​​the brain for storing memories and new information, depends on neuronal connections to keep it functioning properly.

“There is research showing that these connections are inhibited when the brain is working all the time. It is during sleep that a substance responsible for stimulating new connections to form is released”, points out Souza.

That’s why, explains the expert, if we follow for many hours without sleep, we start not remembering episodes and information so clearly.

“The area of ​​our brain that controls this part of memory doesn’t have the necessary synapse to be able to do that, because we didn’t get enough sleep for the brain to turn on the substance that tells these connections to connect with each other.”

Changes in body control

The brain is also the organ responsible for controlling our equilibrium relationship with the outside world, for example the perception of temperature. If the outside is warmer, says the specialist, the brain commands the body to produce sweat. But if we stop sleeping, that kind of control doesn’t take place effectively.

The signals your body sends out can also be delayed, decreasing your coordination, focus and increasing your risk of accidents.

Lack of sleep can hamper growth

Another consequence for people who sleep little and reduce deep sleep time is the production of growth hormone, the GH (from English growth hormone).

For children and young people, indicates Rodrigo Schultz, neurologist and professor of medicine at the Unisa, (Universidade Santo Amaro) in São Paulo, low hormone production can impair bone development and increase height.

“It’s essential that everyone who sleeps poorly identifies the reason for the lack of sleep — that’s the only way to find treatment. Anxiety, for example, hit many during the pandemic and can cause insomnia or even wake the person up in the middle of the pandemic. night. Other problems, such as Alzheimer’s and even chronic migraine may also be behind it,” says Schultz.

In addition to the brain…

Immune system is also impaired

It is also during sleep that the immune system produces protective and infection-fighting substances, such as antibodies and cytokines. It uses these substances to fight outside invaders such as bacteria and viruses.

Sleep deprivation prevents your immune system from building up strength and can result from the appearance of allergies to more serious conditions, depending on the organisms to which we are exposed. In the long run, not sleeping well increases your risk of chronic illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease.

Lack of good sleep also affects the processes that keep the heart and blood vessels healthy, including those that control blood sugar, blood pressure, and inflammation levels—that’s why people who don’t get enough sleep get more likely to have cardiovascular problems.

A study published in 2017 even showed the relationship between insomnia and an increased risk of heart attack and stroke.