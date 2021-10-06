What is Corinthians’ lineup against Bahia?

With the loyal fans back in the stands, Corinthians welcomes Bahia at the Neo Química Arena, this Tuesday (5), at 9:30 pm (GMT), for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. Coming from a heroic draw, Sylvinho’s team enters the field trying to maintain an unbeaten run that has lasted nine games and, for that, the squad is almost complete.

Sixth-placed in the Brasileirão for seven rounds, Timão will finally have its fans pushing the team again, looking to climb the table in search of the G-4 and a direct spot for the 2022 Libertadores group stage. the duel as the first team in the relegation zone, with just 23 points won and with a victory in the last 12 matches played.

Live football or whenever you want? Click here and try DAZN free for a month!

Choice of editors

For the duel, coach Sylvinho has only two absenteeism, who has already come from a few games: Roni, with a ligament sprain in his right knee, and Ruan Oliveira, undergoing a surgical review of his left knee, are out of the list of related.

From the team that had been playing, the full-back Fábio Santos will be spared, giving way to Lucas Piton. Cantillo made good matches while Gabriel was suspended and will be retained.

The Corinthians team against Bahia is selected with: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Cantillo, Giuliano and Renato Augusto; Gabriel Pereira, Willian and Roger Guedes.

Of these, Cássio, Cantillo, Marquinhos and João Victor are hanging with two yellow cards each. If someone on the list is punished, he will embezzle the team against Sport, on Saturday (9), in Ilha do Retiro.