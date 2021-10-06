What is known about the Club World Cup that will have Flamengo or Palmeiras

O Club World Cup will have, once again, a Brazilian team. In the 2021 edition of the tournament, Flamengo or palm trees, finalists of Libertadores Conmebol, will represent South America in the competition.

Much, however, is still not known about the place and date of the competition, but ESPN.com.br has gathered the main information about the World Cup.

the end of the Libertadores Conmebol will be on November 27, at the Centenario stadium, in Montevideo, Uruguay, broadcast LIVE by FOX Sports and also by ESPN on Star+. Not a subscriber yet? Click here for more information.

Date

Previously scheduled for the period between December 9th and December 19th, the competition should be postponed to the beginning of 2022. Due to the change of venue of the venue and tight schedule in some locations, there is still no exact date set. It is estimated that the tournament will be played in late January and early February.

Local

Japan was defined as the host country for the competition, once again. The Japanese Federation, however, withdrew from hosting the competition for not being able to receive public in the matches, due to COVID-19.

Since then, Brazil and South Africa have placed themselves as candidates to receive the competition, but have dropped out of the competition. The expectation is that the games will take place in the United Arab Emirates, which have hosted the tournament in 2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018.

Classified

So far, three of the seven teams have already qualified for the competition. They are Auckland City, representative of Oceania, Al Ahly, representative of Africa, and Chelsea, representative of Europe.

As in the Libertadores, the Concacaf Champions League will have a ‘homemade’ final between America and Monterrey, from Mexico. In Asia, the competition is in the quarterfinals. The national champion of the host country will be the seventh team.

Format

The format will be the same as the last editions of the FIFA tournament. The host country representative will face Auckland City in the initial playoff. The next phase is equivalent to quarter-finals, with two games between the winner of the opening match and representatives from Asia, Africa and North and Central America.

The winners of these two games advance to the semifinals, where they will face Chelsea or the winner of the Libertadores. Winners advance to decision.