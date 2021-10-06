what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Wednesday By Investing.com







By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Concern about the impact of energy costs on inflation is affecting the world as a whole. Today (06), the markets are in a bad mood, with the futures operating with a drop of 1.32%, at 9:26 am, while the futures advance 0.48%, at R$ 5.5275.

In the United States, futures for the futures retreated 0.86%, while the futures of 100 and the fall 1.19% and 1.01%, respectively. The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, the main Brazilian ETF traded abroad, fell 2.26% in the American pre-market.

Brazil recorded on Tuesday 677 new deaths from Covid-19, which brings the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 598,829, informed the Ministry of Health. confirmed in the country advancing to 21,499,074, added the folder.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) is negotiating a new project to change the ICMS tax base on fuel. Today, the states take into account the average price of the last 15 days to decide the value of the tax, but Lira’s idea is that the tax should focus on the average of the last two years.

The measure would reduce the price of gasoline by 8%, while alcohol and diesel would fall by 7% and 3.7%, respectively, according to the president of the Chamber. With this new format, the idea is that punctual fluctuations in the international market of and of the dollar affect the value of the tax less. The change would also bring greater regularity to state collections.

The project must face resistance from states and municipalities, according to Globo. Consefaz, which brings together state finance secretaries, is against the measure, as well as the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM), which claims that the measure withdraws resources from the locals.

News of the day

IGP-DI – The General Price Index-Internal Availability (IGP-DI) fell 0.55% in September, after retreating 0.14% in August, informed the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV).

Railways – In a victory for the Bolsonaro government’s reform agenda, the Senate approved this Wednesday, 29, in a symbolic vote, the project that creates a new Legal Framework for Railways for Brazil. The main advance of the text is to release a new railway system in the country, called authorization. In it, new layouts are built exclusively for the interest of the private sector, without bidding.

Brazil Aid – President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned with vetoes the bill that authorizes the federal government to use the income tax reform as a source of funds to offset the creation of Auxílio Brasil, the new Bolsa Família.

Global GDP – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts that world economic growth in 2021 will be slightly below its July projection of 6%, IMF head Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday, citing risks associated with debt, inflation and economic divergences. in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Meeting with Braga Netto, Minister of State for Defence; Meeting with Pedro Cesar Sousa, Deputy Chief for Legal Affairs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency; Meeting with Marcos Pontes, Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation; Meeting with Deputy Caroline De Toni (PSL/SC); Reception for Olympic and Paralympic Athletes.

Paulo Guedes – Meeting with the Special Secretary for Foreign Trade and International Affairs, Roberto Fendt; Participates in the virtual event “Citibank IMF Annual meeting”; Virtual meeting with Stefanini Group CEO, Marco Stefanini; Virtual meeting with the president of the Brazilian Business Council for Sustainable Development (CEBDS), Marina Grossi; Reception Ceremony for Olympic and Paralympic Athletes; Meeting with Senator Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ); Meeting with senator Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO); Meeting with federal deputy Marcelo Aro (PP-MG).

Campos Neto – Participates in the launch of the book “Constituent Prophet: Homage to Roberto Campos”; Participates in the Meeting of Consultative Council for the Americas (CCA) Governors with New York-based Chief Economists and Strategists for Latin America, promoted by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) .

corporate news

D’or Network – Rede D’Or (SA:) acquired Hospital Aeroporto, in Lauro de Freitas/BA, for the firm value of R$ 230 million.

Enaut (SA:) – Enauta announces that its total oil and gas production reached 675,600 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in September. The average daily production in the period was 22,500 boe.

Voucher (SA:) – A , in the municipality of Marabá (PA), after a fire. According to the company, it was controlled by emergency teams and there were no casualties or environmental damage. In 2020, Salobo produced 172.7 kilograms tons of copper concentrate.

Goal (SA:) – Gol reported that compared to the same month in 2020, demand for flights (RPK) grew 36.8%, while supply (ASK) increased 38.1%. The occupancy rate was 79.1%, down 0.8% percentage point in the annual comparison. Last month, Gol transported 1.6 million passengers, an increase of 47.8% compared to September last year.

Santander (SA:) – Santander informed that the preparatory stages have been completed and all necessary authorizations for the admission of the preferred and common shares of Getnet and respective units for trading on B3 (SA:) have been obtained. In addition, a request was made to register the papers with the SEC (corresponding to the CVM in the United States) in order to list the American Depositary Shares (ADS) representing two Getnet Units each.

Petrobras (SA:) – Petrobras plans to invest around US$1.5 billion to drill 14 wells on Brazil’s equatorial margin over the next five years. The region is considered to be of high environmental sensitivity and, for this reason, oil companies that acquired exploratory areas in this basin ended up not being able to advance in the projects due to lack of licensing. According to the company, Ibama must release the authorization for it to drill at the site soon.

CCR (SA:) – A (Pampulha Airport), in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, capital of Minas Gerais, with a proposal of R$ 34 million, which represents a premium of 245.29% on the minimum fixed grant value defined in the notice.

Furthermore, Andrade Gutierrez informed CCR that other shareholders of the company’s controlling block stated that they have no interest in exercising the preemptive right for the acquisition of the group’s stake in the infrastructure concession company under the contract with IG4 Transport LP.

Traders Club SA 🙂 – The controller of the cryptocurrency trading platform Mercado. The investment of US$ 15 million in 2TM will be made through convertible notes, which correspond to 0.7% of the holding, considering the value of US$ 2.1 billion attributed to the company by the last financing round, of which Japanese group Softbank (T:) participated.

Cosan (SA:) – Cosan has joined as an investor and partner of the US-based Fifth Wall Climate Tech fund in an agreement that also gives preferential access to investments in startups developing low-carbon solutions.

Raízen (SA:) – Government interference in the fuel market in Brazil would not be the answer to solving the problem of current high prices, said Raízen’s president, Ricardo Mussa, noting that government officials need to interfere as little as possible.

Marcopolo (SA:) – Marcopolo invested R$1.5 million in the acquisition of a minority stake in the company CTA Participações (CTA Smart), a startup focused on the automation and management of vehicle supply, which has innovative technology to control fuel costs.

PetroRio (SA:) – PetroRio produced 31,044 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in September, 7.6% down on August.

Multiplan (SA:) – Multiplan announced the launch of the Golden Lake residential project, a planned neighborhood with 18 towers and 250 thousand square meters in Porto Alegre (RS). The project’s estimated total sale value is R$4 billion, according to Valor Econômico.