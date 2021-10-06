WhatsApp blackout raises discussion about charges in the telecom sector – 10/05/2021 -Panel SA

The WhatsApp blackout should lead to discussions about the future of the telecommunications sector in the coming months. Conexis Brasil Digital, the association that represents the operators, claims that the problem that happened this Monday (4) made evident an asymmetry of regulation that exists between application providers and the operators operating in the market.

The entity also complains that there is a lack of equality in tax collection.

While there is excessive regulation and record taxation on voice and data services offered by telecommunications providers, messaging apps and other applications are not subject to quality indices, do not pay the same fees or industry taxes as the Fust (Fundo de Universalization of Telecommunications Services)”, says Conexis.

For the entity, there is also room for confusion. “As the telecom sector has been in the Brazilian routine for decades and is highly regulated amid a range of new services, complaints fall on it, even when it comes to services that are not its responsibility, such as applications” , says in note.

with Mariana Grazini and Andressa Motter