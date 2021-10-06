WhatsApp blackout raises discussion about charges in the telecom sector – 10/05/2021 -Panel SA

The WhatsApp blackout should lead to discussions about the future of the telecommunications sector in the coming months. Conexis Brasil Digital, the association that represents the operators, claims that the problem that happened this Monday (4) made evident an asymmetry of regulation that exists between application providers and the operators operating in the market.
The entity also complains that there is a lack of equality in tax collection.
While there is excessive regulation and record taxation on voice and data services offered by telecommunications providers, messaging apps and other applications are not subject to quality indices, do not pay the same fees or industry taxes as the Fust (Fundo de Universalization of Telecommunications Services)”, says Conexis.
For the entity, there is also room for confusion. “As the telecom sector has been in the Brazilian routine for decades and is highly regulated amid a range of new services, complaints fall on it, even when it comes to services that are not its responsibility, such as applications” , says in note.
with Mariana Grazini and Andressa Motter
PRESENT LINK: Did you like this text? Subscriber can release five free hits of any link per day. Just click on the blue F below.
your subscription may be worth even more
Do you already know the advantages of being a Folha subscriber? In addition to having access to reports and columns, you have exclusive newsletters (find it here). You can also download our free app from the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on the day’s top news. Your subscription helps us to do independent and quality journalism. Thanks!
your subscription is worth a lot
More than 180 reports and analyzes published each day. A team with more than 120 columnists. A professional journalism that oversees the government, disseminates useful and inspiring news, counterpoints the intolerance of social networks and draws a clear line between truth and lies. How much does it cost to help produce this content?
sign the sheet