WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram: Crash Exposes Global Dependence on Zuckerberg Networks | Technology

In a July report, Facebook reported that more than 2.7 billion people use any of the company’s social networks daily worldwide. It is a number that helps to understand the dimension of the crash that affected Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp this Monday (10/04) in several countries.

After about six hours of failures, social networks belonging to Mark Zuckerberg were already returning to normal in Brazil overnight.

Facebook apologized via Twitter: “To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we apologize. now.”

In a statement, Facebook said the root cause of the disruption was an “incorrect configuration change” and said it had “no evidence that user data was compromised as a result of this downtime”.

WhatsApp offline: what is known and what remains to be clarified about the global crash

“Our engineering teams found that configuration changes to the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused problems that disrupted that communication. This disruption in network traffic had a ripple effect on the way our data centers communicate. , interrupting our services,” said the company.

The last time Facebook had an outage of this magnitude was in 2019.

Far beyond the impossibility of exchanging messages with loved ones or enjoying photos and videos on social networks, Monday’s crash showed that Facebook platforms play a deeper role in the very functioning of the internet, according to Thoran Rodrigues, computer engineer, Master in information technology and director of BigDataCorp, a company specialized in digital data management.

“The network as a whole ends up being impacted, which makes us realize how these companies are spread out (in this system)”, he explains.

“First, Facebook has a number of services that other companies, websites and applications use: from login services, which allow access with a Facebook account or sending confirmation codes via WhatsApp; and also analytics tools (metrics about the audience). When you have a general problem like this Monday, these services also stop working.”

In addition to login services and analytical tools, Facebook has also invested in online sales, such as the Marketplace platform; and payments, inaugurating its WhatsApp Pay tool in Brazil, which allows transactions within the app. For about a decade, the company has already had a consolidated market in advertising — fronts that show the company’s ramifications on the internet.

“Second, with the failure on Facebook, people will massively seek alternatives, so you start to see peaks in usage in other services”, Rodrigues points out as another impact of the crash for the entire network.

Downdetector, which monitors the instability and interruption of other sites, registered on Monday a milestone of 14 million error reports, one of the largest in its history. In addition to Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, platforms from other companies also reported problems, on a smaller scale — such as TikTok and Twitter, which published in its account: “Sometimes more people are using Twitter than usual. We prepared for these moments, but today things didn’t go exactly as planned for situations like this. That’s why you may have had problems viewing answers or DMs. It’s already resolved! Sorry.”

US lawsuit for ‘illegal monopoly’

Side-by-side with business diversification, it is clear that the original social networking function is still extremely relevant for Facebook and its brands.

According to data from the metrics company App Annie, the four most downloaded apps in the last decade — from 2010 to 2019 — were from Facebook: Facebook (1st place), Facebook Messenger (2nd), WhatsApp (3rd) and Instagram (4th).

In 2020, the picture changed with the appearance of TikTok in the first place that year, but even so the four Facebook social networks appear in the top six positions.

According to the Federal Trade Commission of the United States (Federal Trade Commission, FTC), over the years Facebook has built a monopoly in the field of social networks through “anti-competitive” conduct. Therefore, in December 2020, the FTC and attorneys from 45 American states filed a lawsuit against Facebook, which is still ongoing, calling for the dismemberment of the company, among other measures.

For the plaintiffs, Facebook grew in the market with a strategy of “buy or kill” rivals, hurting competitors and users — who, along the way, would have lost control of their data in favor of the company’s advertising revenue.

The company argued in a note that the lawsuit “ignores the reality of the dynamic and intensely competitive high-tech industry in which Facebook operates.”

O Facebook bought Instagram for $1 billion in 2012 and WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014 — acquisitions that, according to the FTC, were made with the aim of “eliminating threats to the company’s monopoly.”

Other tech giants, such as Google, Amazon and Apple, are also facing similar charges around the world, not just in court but also in the legislature and elsewhere.

THE The European Commission, for example, is investigating whether Apple and Facebook violated European Union antitrust rules.

Director of the Institute of Technology and Society (ITS), Carlos Affonso Souza explains that these debates have to do with a phase of the digital age.

“We live in a time on the internet platform, in which great innovations end up being acquired by large companies. In other words, the dream of a successful start-up today turned to be acquired by a large company — when, in the end, After all, it could be that it could become a great company of the future”, says Souza, also a law professor at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ).

Although the impacts of these digital conglomerates for internet users are still under discussion, Souza says that this Monday could be a lesson for those who surf the internet — or social networks?

“Brazilians have gotten used to seeing Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram as a kind of ‘basic basket’ for internet access,” says Souza, pointing out that the experience of Internet users today is very restricted to social networks.

“We ended up using these three apps from the same company and in a way that the integration between them offers a lot of comfort. When these three apps go down, suddenly a lot of people don’t know what to do. That’s a very worrying point—it says a lot about the company Facebook, but also about the way in which we have become used to confusing social networking with the internet.”