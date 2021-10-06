WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram: understand what backbone is and how the crash occurred | Technology

The company did not detail exactly which configuration was poorly done, but the problem left application servers without internet communication.

The translation of the English term “backbone” (backbone) can help to understand: they are central links in a system with multiple connections (see infographic above).

The apps were down for about 6 hours worldwide and caused billions of people to be without access.

Facebook said that “configuration changes in the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused problems that disrupted communication”.

In other words, Facebook’s systems (which include WhatsApp and Instagram) no longer “talk” to the internet in general. Therefore, when someone tried to access these services, they received error messages or simply couldn’t load the apps.

The social network also said that the problem was not related to a hacker attack and that there are no signs of leaks or compromise of people’s data during the instability.

The name “backbone” is weird, but the translation of the term in English (backbone) can help you understand: these are central links in a system with multiple connections.

“Just like everyone has a router at home, Facebook has thousands of routers around the world that connect the company’s internal servers to the internet. And there was a configuration error in the routers”, explains Thiago Ayub, technology director at Sage Networks.

“Backbone is a set of interconnected routers around the world. Insofar as we made a configuration error, it means that all his routers stopped accessing the internet”, he added.

This bad configuration made the Facebook servers unable to communicate with each other and with the internet. What the company does not explain is how it performed the wrong configuration to generate the crash.

Understand 4 points about the app crash:

Global crash: understand 4 points about the fall of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

Why did ‘DNS’ and ‘500/5XX’ errors appear on pages?

1 of 1 Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram — Photo: ARUN SANKAR / AFP Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram — Photo: ARUN SANKAR / AFP

When people tried to enter the address of any of the 3 applications, the message “DNS_PROBE_FINISHED_NXDOMAIN” would appear, which led many people to speculate that the crash was caused by a “DNS error”.

In fact, the “DNS error” was a symptom of the blackout. As Facebook explained, the origin was in the communication between its servers. Although people saw the DNS error, Facebook’s connection to the world was broken.

DNS is the “contact book” of the internet. It records the numbers (IP addresses) associated with “domain names” (such as “globo.com”).

The internet only works with numbers, so this “schedule” fulfills the purpose of allowing queries (called “domain resolutions”) so that anyone can know the IP number of the website they intend to access. If there is a failure, access to the page is unavailable because it is not possible to find the right way to get there.

“The IP addresses of the Facebook company responsible for the internet service have become unreachable,” explains Ayub.

“If we were to make an analogy with telephony, it’s as if you were going to call the number on Facebook and say that this number was not found”, he continues.

For some people who tried to access Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, an “Error 500” or “Error 5XX” appeared. This type of message often indicates a user’s computer has difficulty communicating with the site or application server.

“The whole error family that starts with 500 (from 500 to 599) means that there was an internal error on the server. That is, with you user, your browser, your smartphone, everything is fine. The problem is not on your side. The problem is on the other side of the modem, on the other side of our cell phone, which is the server”, says Ayub.

Who changed backbone settings?

Facebook didn’t give details of the source of the problem. But experts indicate the most likely cause: a configuration that took the company’s sites off the path of the so-called “Border Gateway Protocol”, or BGP.

If DNS is the address book, BGP is the navigation system – which decides which route the network should take so that the information arrives correctly.

Without BGP routes to the Facebook network, Facebook’s own servers were unreachable – including WhatsApp and Instagram. This is the thesis put forward by Cloudflare, an internet infrastructure company that has a DNS service.