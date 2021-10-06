Share Tweet Share Share Email



When shopping, do I need to inform my CPF at the store? Professor of Law at FGV highlights the importance of administrative sanctions provided for by the General Data Protection Law, which became applicable as of this month.

Recently, when completing a purchase in stores, pharmacies and supermarkets, it is increasingly common for employees to ask the customer to inform their CPF in exchange for a discount. But is this correct? When can the merchant and when can’t he ask for CPF in exchange for a discount? Those who answer these questions are FGV Law professor Nicolo Zingales, who is part of the institution’s Technology and Society Center (CTS) team.

According to the professor, a specialist in the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), in a pharmacy, by legal obligation, what may be required is a medical prescription for controlled medicines, which may include the identification of the individual and sensitive information about the Your health. If the recipe is not required, the consumer does not need to provide any data. The same goes for supermarkets, points out the specialist.

With regard to discounts, the FGV professor clarifies that establishments can condition the provision of discounts to prior information from the CPF. However, the values ​​must be reasonable and the procedure must be done with transparency regarding the use of these data. “Depending on the amount, they can be equated to blackmail”, he explains.

Furthermore, according to the expert, there is a great lack of information about the purposes of the processing of personal data involved in the association of the CPF with purchased products, which is expressly required by the LGPD. In addition, some pharmacies started to use pre-filled consent forms, which can be questioned by the LGPD as it is not free and unambiguous. According to Zingales, the law also considers null the consent obtained based on information provided to the holder that has misleading or abusive content or that has not been previously presented with transparency, in a clear and unequivocal way.

“According to consumer protection law, any contractual practice that places the consumer at an exaggerated disadvantage, or is incompatible with good faith or fairness, may be considered abusive. The same legal presumption of consumer vulnerability and hypo-sufficiency appears in the LGPD in relation to data subjects and data controllers/operators”, explains Nicolo Zingales.

The sanctions of the new LGPD took effect on August 1st and since then, the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) may apply the sanctions provided for in Law No. 13.709/2018. The initial deadline was February 2020, but the date was postponed by Law No. 14.010/2020 (which provides for an Emergency and Transitional Legal Regime for Private Law (RJET) legal relations during the coronavirus pandemic period).

Among the foreseen punishments, the one that most worries companies is the application of fines, which can reach R$50 million. It will also be possible to block the processing of data, which can make business models that do not protect the personal information of customers unfeasible.

In this sense, the professor at FGV believes that, as of August, there will be an acceleration of adaptation processes in companies, which, in the professor’s opinion, is still moving slowly in Brazil, especially when the attention of large companies is withdrawn. “The implementation of the sanctions will generate the feeling of “urgency and necessity” along this path”, completes the expert.

According to the professor, there is still a slow and embryonic movement in this process of adaptation of companies. However, he believes that the gain of companies with the new LGPD will be undeniable, as they will be more secure, and data subjects will also gain, with more mechanisms able to guarantee the exercise of their rights.

“Large companies started their LGPD compliance programs early, not just for the sake of resources, but also due to pressures from the external market – movement and demand that have been assimilated internally and which, in the near future, will be crucial for continuity or initiation partnerships or contracts between companies”, ponders Nicolo Zingales. Source: The Day















