where to watch, game time and likely lineups

This Tuesday (10/05) there will be a match for the 24th round of the Brasileirão Serie A. Corinthians will host, at the Neo Química Arena, with the presence of the public, the team from Bahia. The two teams are in very different positions in the table and, while the team from São Paulo enjoys an invincibility, the Tricolor de Aço bitter the relegation zone coming from defeat.

Timão got a draw against Bragantino and fights to enter the G-5, as it is occupying the 6th place in the table with 34 points. The game will be marked by the return of the fans to the stadium, although it is only 30% of capacity. With the last draw, the team has gone nine games without losing, thus having 5 draws and 4 wins.

Bahia, on the other hand, comes to grief after losing to Internacional in the last round by 2-0 and opening the list of the dreaded Z-4. In 17th position, the team has 23 points and is struggling to breathe again in the competition in a fight to overtake Santos, who are also on the brink of this precipice.

Where to watch Corinthians x Bahia

The Corinthians x Bahia game takes place at 9:30 pm Brasília time, directly from Neo Química Arena in the Itaquera neighborhood in São Paulo.

It will be broadcast on Premiere FC for those who are pay-per-view subscribers.

Probable escalations

Corinthians

The team will have the presence of Willian, who scared him when he left feeling pain in the last match, but trained normally this Monday (4th). Another player who will be available to coach Sylvinho is defensive midfielder Gabriel. The question is whether the coach will keep Cantillo as a starter, who has performed well in recent games, or whether Gabriel will be included. The only problem is that the player is among the hanging.

The probable squad for Corinthians, therefore, is as follows:

Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Giuliano and Renato Augusto; Gabriel Pereira, Willian and Róger Guedes.

Bahia

The Tricolor de Aço, from coach Diego Dabove, arrives with a casualty without forward Rossi. The player suffered a thigh injury and remains at the disposal of the medical department. A very likely substitution that the coach will make will be defender Lucas Fonseca due to his performance against Internacional.

Diego Dabove’s likely lineup for this game is as follows:

Mateus Claus, Nino Paraíba, Lucas Fonseca (can be replaced by Gustavo Henrique or Ligger); Luiz Otávio and Juninho Capixaba; Lucas Araújo, Mugni and Daniel (Gilberto); Isnaldo, Oscar Ruiz [Maycon Douglas] and Rodallega.

Arbitration

The main arbitration trio is formed by three from Alagoas, with Denis da Silva Ribeiro Serafim as the main referee. He will have as assistants: Esdras Mariano de Lima Albuquerque and Brígida Cirilo Ferreira, the latter from FIFA.

The fourth referee will be Flávio Roberto Mineiro Ribeiro from São Paulo, and the video referee will be Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira from Minas Gerais.