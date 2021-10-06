where to watch, schedule, rosters and referee

Leader of the Brazilian Championship, with 49 points conquered, Atlético-MG returns to the field this Wednesday (6) and faces Chapecoense, lantern of the most important competition in the country, with just 11. The duel in the south of the country is valid for 24th round.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by Sportv and Première.

O UOL Score also tracks the confrontation in real time.

place and time

The game will be played at Arena Condá, in Chapecó-SC, and is scheduled for 19:00 (GMT).

Probable escalations

Chapecoense: Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Kadu, Jordan and Busanello; Moisés Ribeiro, Alan Santos and Denner; Mike, Bruno Silva and Anselmo Ramon. Technician: Painted

Atlético-MG: Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Igor Rabello (Rever) and Dodô; Allan, Jair and Nacho; Sasha, Keno (Tchê Tchê) and Hulk.

Referee

André Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)

Embezzlement

For this Wednesday’s game, Atlético-MG will not have at least six players. Alan Franco, Junior Alonso and Arana, summoned by their respective teams to the Qualifiers; Vargas, Diego Costa and Mariano, delivered to the medical department; Zaracho, suspended; and Savarino, who improves the physical part, will not act against the countá team.

On Chapecoense’s side, coach Pintado, who was suspended and is back on the lawn, will have the return of Jordan, Moisés Ribeiro and Lima, who, also suspended, did not play against São Paulo last Sunday (3). For now, there are no casualties.

last matches

Host of this midweek clash, Chape comes from a 1-1 draw with São Paulo, in a duel played at Morumbi.

Galo, in turn, comes from an important victory at home against Internacional. With a goal from Keno, the team led by Cuca gained important fat at the top of the table.