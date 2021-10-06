where to watch, schedule, rosters and refereeing

Classified for the final of the Libertadores and with an eye on the trio of the Brazilian Championship, Flamengo will visit Bragantino, this Wednesday (6), at 20:30, at Nabi Abi Chedid, for the Brasileirão.

Rubro-Negro wants to follow behind the leader Atlético-MG, while the hosts, in 5th place, aim at the G-4. In the first game, the Paulistas won 3-2 at Maracanã.

Where to watch:

The match will be broadcast on Premiere. Also, the UOL Score tracks in real time.

Stadium and time:

The duel takes place at Nabi Abi Chedid, in Bragança Paulista, with 30% of public capacity and sanitary protocols due to care in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The match starts at 20:30.

Probable lineups:

Bragantino: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz and Edimar; Jadson Silva, Eric Ramires and Praxedes; Arthur, Ytalo and Cuello. Technician: Mauricio Barbieri

Flamengo: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Bruno Viana (Léo Pereira), Rodrigo Caio and Filipe Luis; Willian Arão, Thiago Maia, Andreas and Vitinho; Michael (Bruno Henrique) and Pedro. Technician: Renato Gaucho

Embezzlement:

Flamengo won’t be able to count on David Luiz, with a left thigh injury, and Isla, Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol, who dispute the qualifiers. In addition, Diego and Gustavo Henrique felt injuries and did not even travel.

Arbitration:

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

assistants: Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC) and Éder Alexandre (SC)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

Latest results:

Flamengo beat Athletico 3-0, while RB Bragantino drew 2-2 with Corinthians.