WHO approves malaria vaccine for the first time

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended this Wednesday for the first time in history a vaccine against malaria, a disease that kills hundreds of thousands of people every year.

It is the RTS,S / AS01 vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline pharmaceuticals. Its commercial name is Mosquirix.

“𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐖𝐇𝐎 𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 🌍’𝐬 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 #𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞. This recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program in 🇬🇭, 🇰🇪 & 🇲🇼 that has reached 800K+ children since 2019″-@DrTedros pic.twitter.com/WNNJvkBsTP — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO)

October 6, 2021

For the director-general of WHO, he speaks of a “historic” day, recalling a personal struggle: “As some of you may know, I started my career as a researcher in the field of malaria, and I have always fought for an effective vaccine against this ancient and terrible Today is the day, a historic day,” said Tedros Ghebreyesus.

According to the WHO, malaria is responsible for more than 400,000 deaths a year worldwide, with two thirds of these deaths being African children under the age of five. The number of cases per year is around 200 million per year.

Those responsible ensure that this vaccine is effective in children, including those who sleep without a mosquito net: “It is safe, significantly reduces serious illness and we estimate that it has a good price/effectiveness ratio.”