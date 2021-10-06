Who are the actors in Round 6, a Netflix phenomenon

Since it debuted, Round 6 has become the darling of Netflix and the most watched production worldwide in recent times. The series’ streaming platform has been making the rounds and has attracted the attention of critics and subscribers, breaking the bubble of the series universe alone. The story takes place in South Korea and features five characters, played by Hoyeon Jung, Park Hae Soo, Wi Ha-joon, Lee Jung-jae and Kim Joo-ryeong.

As with Parasita, who won the Oscar and drew public attention in 2020 to Korean productions, the series has also been increasing viewer searches for the series’ cast. A large part of the cast is unknown to the general public, but they already come from other works in Asia and, now, they have gained worldwide attention.

Netflix itself has been promoting the names of the protagonists as a way to draw even more public attention to the new darling of world dramaturgy. But after all, who are the protagonists of Round 6?

continues after advertising

HoYeon Jung (Sae-Byeok)

One of the protagonists of the story may even be an unknown face in the West, but it’s completely different when you think of the East. At 27, she is a millionaire and very famous, as she has been a model since the age of 16 and has a career considered promising, so much so that she appeared on the cover of Vogue as “Korea’s next top model”.

Also, in 2015, HoYeon earned quite a bit of space by appearing on Models.com’s list of the 50 best models in the world. In 2017, she became an actress, signing a contract with Saram Etretenimento to, soon after, secure a contract with Netflix. Last Monday (04), with the success of the series, the artist became the most followed Korean actress on Instagram, with 13 million followers.

continues after advertising

Park Hae Soo (Cho Sang-Woo)

Aged 39, Park is one of the biggest names in Korean TV and has accumulated several works throughout his career, which began in 2007 in theater and 2012 in television. In addition, he also has several movies under his belt. But his name became successful in 2017, when he won an award in Seoul for his role in the series Prison Playbook, which was very successful in the country.

Married since 2019, he maintains his personal life quite discreet, but confirmed that last week his wife gave birth to the couple’s first child, just at the most successful moment of the actor’s career, when Round 6 became a worldwide phenomenon. He’s already confirmed in new work, also from Netflix, both in movies and in series, for the next few years.

continues after advertising

Wi Ha-joon (Hwang Jun)

The cat cop from the darling series of Netflix is ​​already 30 years old, although the face can be deceiving and has a career of nearly a decade in Korea, starting in 2012, when he was in his first film. Since then, the actor has been in ten features, between romantic comedies and even horror productions. Since 2016, the actor reconciles work in cinema with TV series.

Before becoming the darling of Round 6, he was involved in other successful local productions Algo na Chuva (2018) and 18 de Novo (2020). His only work on Netflix, so far, is precisely the series that has become a worldwide craze.

continues after advertising

Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-Hun)

One of the oldest cast members, aged 48, was discovered in the 1980s while working in a cafe and was invited to become a model, a career that made him prosper. In the following decade, he started acting and even appeared in important films, such as An Affair, from 1998, which received many awards. After reaching a peak at the beginning of the 21st century, Lee saw his career decline.

His success only returned in recent years, when he starred in an erotic thriller in 2010, which was shown at the Cannes Film Festival and earned him much praise. He went on to invest in film and became very wealthy before taking on Korean TV roles, which was only in 2019. He recently signed a deal with Netflix for the role in Round 6, which earned him the eyes of the world.

continues after advertising

Kim Joo-ryeong (Han Mi-nyeo)

At 45, the actress gained prominence with the role of the series on Netflix, but she has been working in the profession since the beginning of the century and has been involved in all kinds of work in Korean feature films. To give you an idea, her first two films, in 2000 and 2001, she didn’t even have a role name, just being known as the mother of some character in the plots.

But in recent times, his career has taken a leap, which has ensured him greater roles in cinema, with nominations for important awards in Seoul, in addition to receiving invitations to work in television in the country. She debuted in series in 2017 and, since then, has been in 13 projects, always with growing roles and considered important.

continues after advertising

Check out the trailer for the Round 6 series from Netflix: