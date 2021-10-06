who is the jewel of more than R$300 million who scored 4 goals at Palmeiras and is next in line that Paquetá, Vini Jr and Reinier have already had

This Tuesday (5) Flamengo’s under-17 team thrashed the palm trees 7-3, at Gávea, and started ahead in the fight for a place in the grand final of the Copa do Brasil in the category. The main highlight of the first leg of the semifinal was red and black: 17-year-old midfielder Matheus França, who scored four goals.

Despite his young age, Matheus is already considered one of the jewels of the Rio club for the future and even has a fine for adults: 50 million euros (R$ 313.5 million in current figures) and a contract until June 2025 with Flamengo, signed in 2020, when he was still 16 years old.

the midfielder is in red-black since 2016, after standing out for Olaria, also from Rio de Janeiro. In Fla, he is appointed as one of the great names of the 2004 generation and is in the line of succession of other jewels revealed by the club and that are now successful abroad, such as Vinicius Junior, Lucas Paquetá and Reinier.

His rise in the Rio de Janeiro club was very quick: after being South American champion with the Brazilian U-15 team in 2019, even wearing the 10 shirt, Matheus was promoted to Flamengo’s U-17 the following year.

And it didn’t take long for him to be promoted again, but now for the sub-20: the transition took place in August this year, when he started the process of integration to the new category alongside striker Mateusão, after winning the Brazilian Sub Championship. -17.

This Tuesday, the rubro-negra jewel went down especially from the under-20 to the under-17 again for the confrontation against the Alviverde. And all the effort was worth it, as the midfielder scored more than half of Flamengo’s goals in the match, one of them very beautiful, after playing for cover in the departure of goalkeeper Zé Henrique, from Palmeiras.

For the under-20, Matheus has played nine games so far, for the Carioca and Brazilian Nationals, scored two goals and also gave three assists.