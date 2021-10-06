Who is William Ribeiro, player arrested after kicking referee’s head in RS

posted on 10/05/2021 3:37 PM



São Paulo-RS announced that the contract with the player will be terminated due to episodes of violence – (credit: Sport Club São Paulo/Twitter/Reprodução)

The scene of a football player kicking a referee’s head while he was lying on the ground impressed people across Brazil this Tuesday (5/10). The aggression occurred during a match between São Paulo do Rio Grande do Sul and Guarani de Venâncio Aires, for the second division of the Gaucho championship.

Penalized with a yellow card 14 minutes into the second half, midfielder William Ribeiro, 30, had knocked referee Rodrigo Crivellaro down with a punch before hitting him on the ground. Crivellaro became unconscious and had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Despite having mental confusion at the beginning of the service, the judge is doing well and has already been released. Doctors examined the cervical spine and skull to assess risk of deeper injury, but nothing was found.

suspended match

The game, which took place on Monday night (4/10), was suspended and will resume this afternoon, at 3:30 pm, from where it left off, with Guarani winning 1-0. he was arrested in the act while still in the field and indicted for attempted murder.

In an interview with Rádio Gaúcha on the way out of the stadium, defender Emílio Santos, William’s club mate, lamented the scene on behalf of the entire squad. “Nobody understood, it was a situation of the moment. We have to wait and see what will be done about the game. Let’s hope the referee is okay. Our group is not like that”, he defended.

repeat offender

Even with the strangeness shown by the castmate, this is not the first time that the midfielder has had problems with the police for fighting on the field. William attacked a fan and an opponent on two different occasions. The first case was still this year, when he was already working in São Paulo-RS. He wasn’t even related to the match, but he watched the game from the stands and ended up fighting with a fan.

In 2014, he played for Guarani de Venâncio Aires when he was expelled for punching an opponent on the field. Revealed in the base categories of Internacional, the athlete played for 18 teams from Rio Grande do Sul until this year. In a note, published on social networks, São Paulo-RS classified the event as “regrettable and, above all, revolting”. The midfielder will be disconnected from the club. Read the full note:

Unfortunate. Regrettable and, above all, revolting.

On the exact day that the whole red-green family gathered to celebrate another anniversary – 113 years of Sport Club São Paulo -, our Club faced one of the saddest episodes in its history, a fateful scene that shocked all people who love not only Gaucho football, but all those who simply love the sport in general.

You can be sure, we are sorry and deeply ashamed of everything that happened, all of us absolutely, our entire red-green nation: Management, fans, other players, etc. We apologize all the world’s apologies to the battered professional and his family, as well as we apologize to the general public for the regrettable scene seen today.

The contract with the offending athlete is summarily terminated. Furthermore, all possible and legal measures in relation to the fact will be taken.

Deivid Goulart Pereira

President of Sport Club São Paulo