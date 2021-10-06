why did Tati Quebra Barraco lose favoritism?

When they announced the official cast for the 13th season of Fazenda, Tati Quebra Barraco ended up at the top of the most talked about issues on social networks and was considered the favorite for the award of the season. However, things changed and the funkeira became the target of many negative comments on the internet and appears among the least loved names on the reality show this year.

Tati Quebra Barraco lost favor in A Fazenda 2021?

Tati Quebra Barraco’s trajectory on the farm began even before Record TV’s official announcement. When the name of the funkeira was still a rumor, the public started to compare the owner of the hit ‘Boladona’ with Jojo Toddynho, the champion of the previous edition of the reality. At the time, the funkeira used social networks to say that she didn’t like to be compared to anyone and that she will always be the only Tati Quebra Barraco, not a ‘second Jojo’.

Although still part of the ‘group’ of the reality show, Tati Quebra Barraco also started to receive criticism within the program, especially after the discussion that the funkeira carried out with Dayane Mello. Look:

Even with Tati’s publications on the networks, the public created an expectation in the peoa and expected a behavior similar to that of Jojo Toddynho in the reality show. It turns out that, at Fazenda 2021, Tati Quebra Barraco became closer to the boys and began to directly attack most of the people in the program, which is the opposite of what the champion at Fazenda 12 had in 2020. With that, internet users began to criticize Quebra Barraco, who was even compared to Karol Conká, the most canceled name on BBB 21.

In addition to public publications on social networks, another tool also points out the loss of favoritism of Tati Quebra Barraco na Fazenda: the polls of major entertainment portals on the internet.

In the DCI poll, for example, the peoa appears in the seventh position of the public’s favorites, with 6.61% of the votes. At UOL, the singer’s situation is even worse and Tati was only chosen as the favorite of 2.21% of the public – occupying the tenth position.

See audience reactions:

Another frequent topic in criticisms of the participant is the way she treats the confined others. According to fan publications of the program, Tati Quebra Barraco has been coarse and convinced within the reality.

Despite the many criticisms, it is still possible to find some supporters of Tati on social media. Fans of the singer claim that the public was bored and that, last year, everyone applauded Jojo Toddynho’s shacks, but criticized Quebra Barraco’s confusion.

Peoa falls in the reality polls