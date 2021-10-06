Will Abel leave Palmeiras? Agent cites declined offers and says: “It’s in the heart and soul project” | palm trees

Libertadores finalist for the second consecutive season, Abel Ferreira projects a future at Palmeiras and does not rule out until he renews with the club alviverde. Who guarantees this is the manager of the coach, Hugo Cajuda.

With a contract until the end of 2022, Abel Ferreira has stated in recent interviews that his focus at the moment is on the team’s commitments until the end of the year. The responses from the Portuguese and recent news caused suspicion about the sequence of work of the current technical committee.

– It is not true that Abel has any intention of leaving Palmeiras at the end of the year, as was reported by some journalists. He doesn’t think about leaving the club, he has a contract until the end of 2022. He is very committed to his players and to Palmeiras. There is currently no contact with any club, much less for December. It’s a lie – said Hugo Cajuda.

More about Palmeiras:

+ Felipe Melo can respond to the Uruguayan Justice; understand

+ Gabriel Menino says it is not impossible to conquer the Brazilian

1 of 3 Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras coach — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras coach — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

According to the manager, the coach has already turned down six offers since he arrived at Palmeiras, including one last week. Among those made public are one by Al-Rayann, from Qatar, and another by Fenerbahçe, from Turkey.

– He has already had six concrete offers to leave, some even superior, the last one last week, and he never did it because he was in this project with Palmeiras with his heart and soul. He is so committed and satisfied that I don’t even see why he can’t continue for a few more years – added Hugo.

Abel Ferreira was hired in November 2020 and is close to ending a negative mark on the club’s recent history. The last time a coach started and ended the season in charge of Verdão was in 2013, with Gilson Kleina. Since then, the club has lived with the routine of changing commands at least once a year.

Champion of the 2020 editions of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, the Portuguese took Verdão to the vices of the Supercopa, Recopa Sudamericana and Campeonato Paulista. Libertadores’ decision on November 27, against Flamengo, will be the coach’s sixth since his arrival in Brazil.

With 80 games for the club, Abel has 43 wins, 16 draws and 21 defeats, with 123 goals scored and 67 conceded. The assistants also directed Verdão in 11 matches in the period: the team played nine times with João Martins on the bench and twice more with Vitor Castanheira.

Despite episodes of public disagreements, especially regarding reinforcements, the coach has a good relationship with the current board, led by Maurício Galiotte and which has Anderson Barros as football director. Starting in December, a new administration will take over, and Leila Pereira is the only candidate in the presidential election.

Although the future of Barros remains open, with a contract until December, the advisor and sponsor has already praised the Portuguese coach.

2 of 3 Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras coach — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras coach — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras