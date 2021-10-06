Willian Bigode do Palmeiras laments his son’s untimely death: ‘Worst news of our lives’ – Play

The Palmeiras striker, Willian Mustache, lamented on the night of Tuesday (5) the premature death of his son Antonio Miguel. The player’s wife, Loisy Coelho, was on the 25th week of pregnancy. The cause of death was not disclosed.

“Son, you were so loved. Unfortunately, we received the worst news of our lives: in a routine consultation, the doctor told us that Antônio Miguel’s heart was not beating. He had died!”, lamented the athlete in post on Instagram.

Willian Bigode also said that the family lived “difficult days”. “We performed the cesarean at Loisy, I took my little one in my arms and we buried him. Easy is not being. But we remain firm with our eyes on the promise. Soon, we will be pregnant again. I believe.”

‘You were so loved’

The player’s wife also shared the news of the little one’s death in a publication on the social network. According to her, the couple learned that Antônio Miguel was dead on September 29th.

“On Wednesday, September 29, at 4 pm, we received the news that Antônio Miguel died inside my womb. I was 25 weeks old. We don’t know the reason yet (…) I performed a cesarean delivery, I felt him in my arms , I kissed, snorted and said: ‘Son, you were so Loved'”.

Married since 2011, Willian and Loisy are parents of Daniel, Mariah and Filippa.

Palmeiras released a note of solidarity and sent a “fraternal embrace”. “Today, our message is not intended for the athlete, but for the human being, an example of a father. Willian and Loisy, accept a fraternal hug from the entire #FamíliaPalmeiras”, said the club;