Willian, ex-Cruzeiro, lives family drama with the loss of his fourth child

Palmeiras player mourns his son’s death (Photo: Cesar Greco/SE Palmeiras) the family of



Willian



, a former Cruzeiro striker and now at Palmeiras, is going through a very difficult time. The couple announced, through their social networks, that Loisy Coelho, the attacker’s wife, lost their fourth child.



Antnio Miguel



she died in the womb of her mother, who was 25 weeks pregnant.

It is still unclear what led to the still-developing baby’s death. Willian announced that the discovery came in a routine exam, when the doctor warned the parents that their son was not showing a heartbeat.

Loisy’s pregnancy was announced in May this year, when Willian celebrated a goal against Santos. Last Sunday, he was not on the field, against Juventude, due to personal problems, according to Palmeiras. The couple has three other children: Daniel, Mariah and Filippa.

“Unfortunately, we received the worst news of our lives”, defined Willian, in a publication on his social networks. “It hasn’t been easy. But we remain firm with our eyes on the promise. Soon, we will be pregnant again. I believe! Thank you to everyone who is praying for us, I know we are not alone,” added the player.

Willian played for Cruzeiro from 2013 to 2016. In all, there were 185 games and 40 goals. He was two-time Brazilian champion (2013 and 2014) and Minas Gerais champion (2014). The celestial club lamented the death of the player’s son on social networks.